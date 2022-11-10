 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: Can my HOA prevent me from looking at documents?

Q: Does a HOA member have the right to review a vendor’s contract? Our HOA documents do not have any reference to whether or not a member can view contracts. It is now appearing that our HOA board is showing favoritism in letting our contracts. Some of our vendors are writing their own contracts. The board’s president signs off on them.

L.H.

Answer: As with many things dealing with homeowner associations, it involves state law, and making requests, sometimes multiple requests. George Humphrey, a local attorney, guides us through how to get an HOA to provide documents.

“The response to your inquiry to SAM depends on whether a condominium community was created after October 1, 1986. If it was created prior to that date, there cannot be any language in the bylaws or declaration for condominium stating the right to examine documents requires the president’s or the board’s permission,” he said.

N.C. state law covers requesting and examining HOA documents when the documents don’t grant permission to unit owners.

“The North Carolina Condominium Act, specifically NCGS §47C-3-118 applies, and if your HOA is a nonprofit corporation, the North Carolina Nonprofit Corporations Act applies, too, specifically Article 16 of Chapter 55A.

“Under NCGS §47C-3-118, ‘[i]f the bylaws do not specify particular records to be maintained, the association shall keep accurate records of all cash receipts and expenditures and all assets and liabilities.’

“A lone unit owner or their authorized agent can request these documents be made available for examination and the HOA is lawfully obligated to produce and provide access to them.

“If you cannot find what you are looking for, this same statute, authorizes ‘a more extensive compilation, review, or audit of the association’s books or records for the current or immediately preceding fiscal year may be required by a vote of the majority of the executive board or by the affirmative vote of the unit owners present and voting in person or by proxy at any annual meeting or any special meeting duly called for that purpose.’”

“Something like a vendor’s contract is supposed to be shown on the HOA’s expenditures and liabilities, and the HOA is required by law to keep accurate records of this information.

“Argue that keeping accurate records includes maintaining a copy of the records that create the HOA’s expenditures and liabilities and that North Carolina law obligates the HOA to make these documents available for your examination.

“If the HOA refuses to provide you access to examine the contracts or has a half-hearted and incomplete production, a fallback plan is to present your case at either the annual meeting or a special meeting and request ‘a more extensive compilation, review or audit of the association’s books or records,’” Humphrey said.

Condos

When the pandemic hit, condo sales declined by 48%. A March 2022 report from Redfin shows a bounce back, with condo prices up 14.6% over 2021 and 22.7% since 2020. One major factor behind this growth metric is the fact that many buyers are being priced out of the single-family market for either new or existing properties. Many are instead seeking relative affordability elsewhere—in other words, a condo is about all they can afford. According to Zillow’s Home Value Index, the average market value of condominiums in February 2022 was $325,800, 20.4% higher than the February 2021 average market value of $276,349.

Like other real estate properties, supply is down for condominiums, plummeting 28% year over year, which is driving up prices. This has led to fierce competition, with two out of every three offers winding up in a bidding war. Still, with median single-family home prices rising even faster, for many people a condo is the best bet for homeownership.

Q: I live in Davie County and would like to participate in the Angel Tree for children of our county. Where can I find this event?

D.C.

Answer: In Davie County, residents can find an angel tree at the Mocksville Walmart, 261 Cooper Creek Drive, according to Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem.

You can find an online Angel Tree at www.salvationarmyws.org. Click on Christmas on the menu.

Angel Tree

Donors select tags on the Angel Tree and bring gifts appropriate for the individual child.
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am
Related to this story

