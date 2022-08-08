Ask SAM: Can my stepmother refuse to pay my father's funeral expenses?

Q: My father has been married to my stepmother for about 40 years. She recently told my sister and me that when Dad dies she's going to drop all the funeral expenses on us. Can she do that? — D.F.

Answer: Not really. Mike Wells, a local attorney, explained how funeral expenses are handled.

"Funeral expenses are paid out of one's estate assets as a debt of the estate if there are sufficient assets in the estate to pay them. If there are not sufficient assets, the person who contracts with the funeral home and who signs the contract for those services is liable.

“If the father's will leaves anything to his wife, the funeral expenses would be paid first. If the father does not have a valid will when he dies, his wife would be entitled to a share of his net estate assets as his spouse, by law, but she would not receive anything until the funeral expenses are paid.

“If there are not sufficient assets in the estate to pay the funeral expenses, and no person is liable for those expenses by contract, the debt to the funeral home would be unpaid, unless someone voluntarily pays the funeral expenses."

Q: For the past two weeks, sanitation workers collected my neighbors' trash but left mine behind. I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong. I live in the Sherwood West neighborhood off Robinhood Road. — P.C.

Answer: If there is a problem, the sanitation employees should let you know what it is, said Johnita Campbell, deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem.

“Trash will not be collected if it is in violation. However, crews should leave a door tag containing an explanation of the problem. Citizens should call City Link at 336-727-8000 or 311 to report misses,” Campbell said.

Q: Is it legal to park unlicensed vehicles on the street in the City of Winston-Salem? A road I drive on frequently has three cars without license plates parked on the street. The way two of them are parked makes it difficult to see over a hill. What can be done? — C.K.

Answer: If you are concerned about cars or vehicles that appear to have been abandoned on city streets, call City Link at 336-727-8000 or 311 to report it and they will contact the city department that handles abandoned vehicles.

Winston-Salem city ordinance 42-341 defines abandoned and junked vehicles.

"Abandoned motor vehicle means a vehicle that:

"(1) Has been left upon a public street or highway in violation of a law or ordinance that regulates or prohibits parking, or that requires the display of a valid license plate or registration sticker; or

"(2) Is left on property owned or operated by the city longer than 24 hours; or

"(3) Is left on any public street or highway for longer than seven days or on U.S. Highway 52, Interstate Highway 40, Business Interstate Highway 40, Peters Creek Parkway, Silas Creek Parkway; or U.S. Highway 421 within the corporate limits of the city, for longer than 48 hours; or

"(4) Is determined by law enforcement to be a hazard to the motoring public.

"Junked motor vehicle means an abandoned motor vehicle that also:

"(1) Is partially dismantled or wrecked; or

"(2) Cannot be self-propelled or moved in the manner in which it was originally intended to move; or

"(3) Is more than five years old and worth less than $500.00; or

"(4) Does not display a current license plate."