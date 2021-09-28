Ask SAM: Can people park on the sidewalk?

Q: Are people allowed to park on sidewalks?
T.N.
Answer: No, sidewalk parking is a no-no. There are a lot of places, in addition to sidewalks, that people are not supposed to park.
A Winston-Salem City Ordinance, 42-153, lays out places where parking is prohibited.
Kira Boyd, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department, sent the ordinance. The top place not to park is on a sidewalk.
“It shall be prohibited for any person to stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or traffic control device, in any of the following places:
(1) On a sidewalk.
(2) At a public or private driveway or alley in such a manner as to obstruct the driveway or alley.
(3) Within an intersection.
(4) Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.
(5) Within 25 feet of intersecting curblines.
(6) Within 12 feet of a crosswalk.
(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.
(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.
(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.
(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.
(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.
(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.
(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.
(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.
(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.
(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.
(b) It shall be prohibited for any person to move a vehicle not lawfully under his control into any such prohibited area or away from a curb such distance as is unlawful.
(Code 1975, § 13-78)”
Boyd said that people can report violations by calling the WSPD non-emergency number at 336-773-7700.
Library hours expanding
The Forsyth County Public Libraries will extend operating hours beginning Monday.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. Hours on Saturdays will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The To-Go Libraries will continue to be available.
Library in-person programs will be held outdoors or inside with masks, social distancing, and capacity limits. Meeting rooms continue to be closed to the public.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101