Ask SAM: Can people park on the sidewalk?

(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.

(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.

(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.

(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.

(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.

(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.

(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.

(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.