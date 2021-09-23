Ask SAM: Can people who are fired for not having a COVID shot get unemployment?

Q: Will workers who lose their job because they refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 be eligible for unemployment payments?
Answer: The answer is a definite, it depends. Larry Parker, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security explained:
“People who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirement should not expect to receive unemployment benefits.
“Every claim is different, and the Division of Employment Security determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis by considering the facts and circumstances of the claim.”
Q: I would like to send Wendy Williams a get-well card because she has COVID. Can you please provide her address?
Answer: Wendy Williams, a talk-show host, has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. According to CNN, the producers of her talk show announced Sept. 15 on her show’s Instagram account that Williams had a positive test for COVID.
Production has stopped on her show and reruns will be shown until further notice.
Her address is:
The Wendy Williams Show
Box #WWS
245 8th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Q: I would like to know when the Winston-Salem Police Department has its next Bike Safety class.
— V.J.
Answer: The Bike Safety class is a free course for motorcycle operators.
Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the police, said that the department sponsors the classes between March and November. The next two classes will be Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.
According to the bikesafenc.com website, BikeSafe-NC was modeled after a British program that the Metropolitan Police in London started. That program saw 25% fewer motorcycle fatalities.
"In 2009 the program was expanded and NC saw the first statewide reduction in motorcycle fatalities in 5 years. This was the combined result of BikeSafe-NC, other educational programs, a change in NC helmet law, and increased enforcement efforts aimed at protecting motorcyclists," according to bikesafenc.com.
The courses are held throughout the state and the assessors are officers with the agency that is sponsoring the course.
In North Carolina, BikeSafe-NC is sponsored by the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Governor's Highway Safety Program.
The class includes classroom discussions and an assessment by supervisors who will ride along on two rides to evaluate the riders’ skills.
The size of the class is limited.
For more information about the course, requirements for the course, what to expect, and to register, go to bikesafenc.com.
Shredding event
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a secure shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Children's Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. Shamrock Shredding will provide secure, on-site shredding.
A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested to support the horses, students, and community of Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center. The center serves people of all ages who have a wide range of disabilities. Students participate in riding lessons, equine assisted learning activities and participate in life on the farm.
For more information, call Riverwood TRC 336-922-6426.
