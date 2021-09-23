Ask SAM: Can people who are fired for not having a COVID shot get unemployment?

The Wendy Williams Show

Q: I would like to know when the Winston-Salem Police Department has its next Bike Safety class.

— V.J.

Answer: The Bike Safety class is a free course for motorcycle operators.

Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the police, said that the department sponsors the classes between March and November. The next two classes will be Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.

According to the bikesafenc.com website, BikeSafe-NC was modeled after a British program that the Metropolitan Police in London started. That program saw 25% fewer motorcycle fatalities.

"In 2009 the program was expanded and NC saw the first statewide reduction in motorcycle fatalities in 5 years. This was the combined result of BikeSafe-NC, other educational programs, a change in NC helmet law, and increased enforcement efforts aimed at protecting motorcyclists," according to bikesafenc.com.

The courses are held throughout the state and the assessors are officers with the agency that is sponsoring the course.