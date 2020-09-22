Ask SAM: Can the HOA meet on Zoom? And where can you get a 'support your police' sign?

Q: Can an HOA hold a remote access (Zoom) meeting for its annual meeting? Would attendance via remote access count for the quorum requirement? Would visual confirmation of a person's vote via remote access be acceptable?
Answer: Lawson Newton, an attorney specializing in real estate matters said, “Homeowner’s associations (HOAs) are governed by North Carolina General Statute Section 55A which covers non-profit corporations. Prior to recent Executive Orders from the Governor, there was no statutory provision for member meetings for non-profit corporations to be held remotely by electronic means. However, the Governor issued an executive order earlier this year (Executive Order #136) which provides for remote electronic member meetings for non-profit corporations under certain conditions. That order’s effectiveness was extended through the end of October by the signing of Executive Order #161. This order provides that non-profit corporations, which include HOAs, may hold annual or other member meetings remotely by electronic means. This would include any electronic meeting format, including a Zoom meeting, if all members can be accommodated and quorum numbers are satisfied based on member participation. All normal annual meeting business can be conducted in this type meeting. However, voting must be handled by means of a written ballot. This may be accomplished by electronic means, including email, if and only if, the electronically transmitted vote sets forth or is submitted with information from which it can be determined that the electronic transmission was authorized by the member entitled to vote or that member’s duly authorized proxy. Thus, voice or 'show of hands' voting is not adequate or allowed. So visual confirmation of any vote would not be allowed. This is a precise procedure and I would encourage the reader’s HOA and all others to consult with legal counsel before proceeding with an annual meeting in this fashion.”
Q: I was informed by a Spectrum employee that the Winston-Salem area has Wi-Fi speed starting at 200 mbps. I live on the eastern side of town and my Wi-Fi speed is 100 mbps, and a friend on the northwest side of town is 400 mbps. If the Wi-Fi in the Winston-Salem area starts at 200 mbps, I wonder why our area didn’t change as well.
Answer: Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum said, “I’m not sure where the miscommunication lies, but in Winston-Salem (and across the Triad) our residential speed offerings are 100 Mbps, 400Mbps and 1Gbps. Spectrum Business Internet customers have a starting download speed of 200 Mbps perhaps that’s where the confusion stems from.”
Q: I recently saw a yard sign that said SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL POLICE or something similar. Where can I get a sign like that sign?
Answer: Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “We don’t distribute the signs but they can be found on sites such as Cafe Press and Amazon.”
In Sunday's column two early voting sites were omitted: Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, and Winston Lake Family YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem.
