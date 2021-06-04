Ask SAM: Can the Supreme Court reappoint Trump president?

Q: I’ve heard that Donald Trump’s friend Mike Lindell is going to go to the Supreme Court and ask them to remove Joe Biden and “reinstall” Trump as president by the end of August. Can he do that?

— D.F.

Answer: Daniel Prosterman, a history professor at Salem College, provided the answer and background.

“The Supreme Court receives several thousand legal requests, or petitions, to receive a case on appeal every year, and the Court only agrees to hear a small percentage of that total number.

"The petitions must be part of existing legal proceedings, rather than speeches or special requests for hearings. These factors make it unlikely that Mike Lindell would be heard by the Court.

"Furthermore, the US Constitution does not provide any governing body with the authority to reappoint a previous president to the highest office in the land. Rather, the Constitution specifies an order of succession — beginning with the vice president, then the Speaker of the House, and so forth — in the event that the president becomes unable to fulfill the duties of the presidency.”