Ask SAM: Can we get our COVID booster anywhere?

Q: My husband and I are both in our seventies and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine back in February. We are interested in receiving the booster. Do we have to get the booster from the same place we received the first two shots or can we go to one of the drug stores or supermarkets where the booster is offered? Do we have to bring proof of the original two shots? If so, do we have to bring the actual card we received or would a picture on our phones suffice?
— M.F.
Answer: “They can go anywhere to receive their booster,” said Glenda Dancy, an assistant public health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
“They don't have to go back the same place; they just need to take their card.”
Q: With the Wake Forest basketball season starting in a little over a month, what will the COVID-related restrictions be for fans attending games at Joel Coliseum? Will masks be required? Will proof of vaccination be required? What about basketball games at WSSU?
— T.G.
Answer: The Wake Forest men’s basketball team will have an intrasquad scrimmage from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Joel Coliseum. William Pantages, a spokesman for the WFU Athletics Department said, “Admission into LJVM Coliseum on Saturday is free for all Wake Forest students and fans. In accordance with city and state regulations, masks are required at all times while indoors on the Wake Forest University campus.”
For the upcoming basketball season, Pantages said that “Wake Forest Athletics works closely with Wake Forest University, Forsyth County and state officials to follow COVID-related guidelines for the safety of fans in attendance at all venues.
“While proof of vaccination is not currently required for spectators on Saturday, we encourage vaccinations for all.
“We are proud that nearly 100% of Wake Forest Athletics student-athletes, staff, and coaches are vaccinated, as required under university and athletics policy.
“Wake Forest Athletics is continuing to work with university, local and state health officials to ensure all health and safety protocols meet or exceed university and local and state requirements. More information about the 2021-22 season will be released closer to the season.”
Haley Gingles, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem State University said that “The COVID-19 restrictions will be the same for basketball as they were for football.
“Guests will need to submit to a verification process prior to entering the game. They will need to show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
“Masks will be required inside of the gym. We haven’t established on-campus testing for basketball at this point, but we’ll let folks know as soon as possible if it’s something we can provide.”
Shredding events
Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per box is suggested. It is sponsored by Circle 2. Proceeds will benefit missions work.
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, Knights of Columbus #10504, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 in the back parking lot. Donations of $5 or more accepted. No CDs, metal bindings, plastic and clips.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Donations will be accepted to support local ministers.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101