Ask SAM: Can we get our COVID booster anywhere?

Q: My husband and I are both in our seventies and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine back in February. We are interested in receiving the booster. Do we have to get the booster from the same place we received the first two shots or can we go to one of the drug stores or supermarkets where the booster is offered? Do we have to bring proof of the original two shots? If so, do we have to bring the actual card we received or would a picture on our phones suffice?

— M.F.

Answer: “They can go anywhere to receive their booster,” said Glenda Dancy, an assistant public health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“They don't have to go back the same place; they just need to take their card.”

Q: With the Wake Forest basketball season starting in a little over a month, what will the COVID-related restrictions be for fans attending games at Joel Coliseum? Will masks be required? Will proof of vaccination be required? What about basketball games at WSSU?

— T.G.