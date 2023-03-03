Q: Is true that if you have Bradford pear trees in your yard, you can get free trees if you cut it down?

B.F.

Answer: Yes, it is true. The N.C. Bradford Pear Bounty is a program that is sponsored by N.C. State Extension, N.C. Urban Forest Council, N.C. Wildlife Federation, and N.C. Forest Service. The bounty is replacing Bradford pears with a native tree.

The program will give you one native tree in exchange for each Bradford pear you show you have cut down. You can receive up to five replacement trees.

Upcoming exchange events are Oct. 28 in Sanford and in Wilmington on a date to be determined. The events are first come/first served. The first two exchange events in the town of Wake Forest and Newton are full.

Here are the rules:

Preregistration is required and can be made at treebountync.com.

Tree removal is the homeowner’s responsibility.

This is an event-based program. Participants must attend at the location and date/time of the event to pick up their trees.

Only the homeowner can register and receive replacement trees.

Any North Carolina resident is eligible.

A before and after photo must be brought to the event (i.e., a picture of the tree standing and a picture of the tree on the ground/cut). If the tree was not flowering when cut, an additional photo with a close up of the leaves or bark is required.

Why are Bradford pears being replaced?

Leslie Rose, an agricultural-horticulture agent with N.C. State Cooperative Extension Forsyth County Center, explains why Bradford pears are not good trees to have in your yard.

“Bradford pears are considered invasive. They are on this list from the NC Invasive Plant Council. Bradford pears will produce seeds that spread and generate more tree seedlings.

“The species has escaped the areas where it has been planted by humans and is now found growing in areas that aren’t managed,” she said.

They can be seen growing on the sides of roads and natural areas where they are displacing native plants that normally would grow in those areas.

“A second reason why Bradford pears are bad is that they have poor structure. The branches tend to come out of one central point on the tree and often are growing at very small angles relative to one another.

“This results in a weak crown structure and the trees are very prone to breakage. Bradford pears are often damaged in storms, which shortens their lifespan and also results in dangerous situations, for instance when the trees are planted close to houses or parking areas,” Rose said.

Another reason to replace Bradford pears is because they smell bad.

The replacement trees that are available are Pawpaw, Boxelder, Red maple, Silver maple, Serviceberry, Flowering dogwood, River birch, Eastern redbud, American beech, Tulip-poplar, Swamp blackgum, Sycamore and Swamp white oak.

Shredding on SaturdayCherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.