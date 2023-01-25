Ask SAM: Candidates for Winston-Salem police chief to be at forum on Wednesday night

The four candidates to be Winston-Salem police chief will be at a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Salem Lake Marina, 815 Salem Lake Road.

The finalists are assistant Winston-Salem police chiefs Jose “Manny” Gomez; William Penn, Jr.; Wilson S. Weaver II. The fourth finalist is Scott C. Booth, the chief of the Danville, Virginia police department.

Winston-Salem residents can meet the finalists, who will be asked questions by a panel. Questions from the audience will not be allowed.

Here are the finalists:

Gomez has been with the department since 1999 and is currently in charge of the Criminal Intelligence Bureau. The bureau includes the special investigations division, the firearms investigation and intelligence division and the Real Time Crime Center.

Penn has been with the department for 25 years and is the commander of the Investigative Services Bureau. He has also been the commander of District 1 and support services. Penn worked with the foot patrol, vice and narcotics and crime prevention divisions.

Weaver has been with the department for 38 years and is currently the Field Services Bureau leader. His specialty is in the response, mitigation and resolution of high-risk incidents. Weaver has also been the lead instructor for anti-terrorism/homeland defense. He has served in the special operations, professional standards and patrol divisions.

Booth has been the Danville police chief since 2018 and has focused on reducing violent crime. He was a member of the Richmond Police Department for almost 20 years. Booth was the chief of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police department in Washington D.C. He was also the deputy federal security director for the Charlotte region of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

City officials expect to announce the new chief by the end of the month.

Q: Where can I dispose of used medical syringes? I know I’m not supposed to throw them in the trash, but I’m not sure what to do with them. — M.B.

Answer: You’re right, needles and other sharp implements should never be thrown directly into the trash.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recommends placing used syringes and needles in a heavy plastic bottle such as laundry detergent comes in. When the bottle is full, seal the top with heavy tape and place it in the trash.

Follow-up

In Tuesday’s column, we discussed the legality of not picking-up after your dog in Winston-Salem.

Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, explained what to do if you see someone not picking-up the poop.

“If you see someone not cleaning up after their dog and can identify the owner, you can call the Winston-Salem Police Department non-emergency number as this is a violation of the Winston-Salem City Ordinance,” she said.

The WSPD non-emergency number is 336-773-7700.

“We also sometimes send them the city code regarding sanitation and let individuals know they can call the City Code Enforcement Office,” Sims added. “Even though it is listed under Chapter 6 ‘Animals’ it typically falls under a code enforcement issue.”