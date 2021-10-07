Ask SAM: Caution, another phone scam making the rounds

Another phone scam
S.P. forwarded a voicemail message he got from “Mary Fletcher, agent number FF694.” She said she was representing the “Department of Financial Relief Services.”
Fletcher said she was calling to inform all U.S. citizens about a tax-debt relief program that's currently enrolling people.
Looking up the phone number she left, 866-598-2292, several people reported having received the same message.
The IRS warns people to be aware of promoters who claim they can settle your tax debt for pennies on the dollar.
The IRS does have a program, Offer in Compromise, for people that have tax debt, to work out a payment plan with the agency.
“Taxpayers can go to IRS.gov and review the Offer in Compromise Pre-Qualifier Tool to see if they qualify for an OIC.
“The IRS reminds taxpayers that under the First Time Penalty Abatement policy, taxpayers can go directly to the IRS for administrative relief from a penalty that would otherwise be added to their tax debt.”
Remember, if Mary Fletcher leaves you a message, unless you know someone named Mary Fletcher, don't respond to it, delete it.
Water tank to be taken out of service temporarily
Crews from Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities will take the water tank in the 900 block of Chestnut Street out of service for maintenance and inspection beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
Customers in downtown Winston-Salem and as far east as Walkertown and Kernersville may notice discolored water. Citizens who observe water that appears red, brown or yellow should refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing. Although the water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.
The work is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 22.
Water lines will be flushed during the maintenance. Citizens can help monitor impact and prioritize response efforts by reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
Saturday shredding events
Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, and West Bend Masonic Lodge #434, will have a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. The shredding truck will be located in the school parking lot along Lewisville-Clemmons Road near the water tank. Proceeds will benefit the Lewisville Elementary School’s annual Bikes for Books program.
Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Each box or bag is $5. Boxes should be equal to or no larger than banker file boxes in size. Bags should be no larger than kitchen size trash bags. There is a limit of 10 bags or boxes per car. Proceeds will benefit missions and youth activities.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The event is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101