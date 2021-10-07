Ask SAM: Caution, another phone scam making the rounds

Crews from Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities will take the water tank in the 900 block of Chestnut Street out of service for maintenance and inspection beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Customers in downtown Winston-Salem and as far east as Walkertown and Kernersville may notice discolored water. Citizens who observe water that appears red, brown or yellow should refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing. Although the water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

The work is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 22.

Water lines will be flushed during the maintenance. Citizens can help monitor impact and prioritize response efforts by reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

Saturday shredding events

Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, and West Bend Masonic Lodge #434, will have a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. The shredding truck will be located in the school parking lot along Lewisville-Clemmons Road near the water tank. Proceeds will benefit the Lewisville Elementary School’s annual Bikes for Books program.