Ask SAM: Choosing, caring for poinsettias
Ask SAM: Choosing, caring for poinsettias

Q: How do you choose and care for a poinsettia?

B.G.

Answer: From N.C. State University Cooperative Extension:

When choosing poinsettias, look for plants with dark green leaves from top to bottom. Plants with yellowing lower leaves will not last as long as plants with green lower leaves.

Poinsettia bracts, the large, colorful, showy leaves which resemble flower petals, should be brightly colored and not torn or ratty.

Poinsettias will be damaged if exposed to temperatures below 50 degrees. To keep poinsettias looking good throughout the holiday season, keep them between 55 and 75 degrees. Plants should be placed away from drafts, in an area with bright sunlight.

Allow the potting mix in which poinsettias are grown to dry out before watering. Remember, they're native to Central America, where rainfall is low. Water plants when the potting mix is dry to the touch or when the pot feels lightweight. Often, poinsettia pots come wrapped in a decorative foil, which should be removed or have holes poked in it so that excess water can drain from the pot. If you choose to poke holes in the foil, a saucer can be used to collect drainage water.

Poinsettias that are sold have enough nutrients to last them through the holidays, so they don't need to be fertilized if you're only using it for the season. The plants can be composted when they start losing their luster or they can be treated as perennials and encouraged to re-bloom for the following holiday season.

Like other plants in the Spurge family, poinsettias produce a milky sap, which discourages plant-eating animals. This sap is produced in all areas of the plant and can irritate sensitive skin.

Q: In what Christmas story did Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first appear?

R.R.

Answer: Rudolph's first appearance was in a children's booklet in 1939. He then went on to appear in a cartoon short in 1947 and was adapted into a song in 1949. The song has been performed by Gene Autry, Dean Martin, Spike Jones and Alvin and the Chipmunks. The animated TV special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," was first shown in 1964 and is repeated annually.

Rudolph was a department store creation. Executives at Montgomery Ward wanted their own Christmas storybook for children who visited Santa Claus in stores. Robert L. May, a 34-year-old copywriter at Montgomery Ward, wrote a poem about a reindeer who led the pack. May tested versions of the poem on his 4-year-old daughter, Barbara. She helped him come up with the name Rudolph after he had first considered such names as "Rollo" and "Reginald."

Company executives at first weren't completely happy with the Rudolph story. The executives were worried that a red-nosed reindeer might make people think he was drunk. However, a company artist created adorable illustrations of a sober and cute reindeer, and everyone approved.

Update

Mary Giunca, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Public Library, sent this update on the N.C. Cardinal resource sharing system.

“We've just gotten this bit of good news from NC Cardinal: Customers can now place holds for materials throughout NC Cardinal. The company is still recovering from a shipping disruption that may cause delays filling holds over the holidays. Resource sharing should return to normal by Jan. 3.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

