Ask SAM: Choosing, caring for poinsettias

Poinsettias that are sold have enough nutrients to last them through the holidays, so they don't need to be fertilized if you're only using it for the season. The plants can be composted when they start losing their luster or they can be treated as perennials and encouraged to re-bloom for the following holiday season.

Like other plants in the Spurge family, poinsettias produce a milky sap, which discourages plant-eating animals. This sap is produced in all areas of the plant and can irritate sensitive skin.

Q: In what Christmas story did Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first appear?

R.R.

Answer: Rudolph's first appearance was in a children's booklet in 1939. He then went on to appear in a cartoon short in 1947 and was adapted into a song in 1949. The song has been performed by Gene Autry, Dean Martin, Spike Jones and Alvin and the Chipmunks. The animated TV special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," was first shown in 1964 and is repeated annually.