Ask SAM: Christmas Q/A: Stockings, more reindeer

Today's Q/A is about when hanging up stockings began and more about reindeer.

Q: When did the tradition of hanging up stockings for Christmas get its start?

L.O.

Answer: The tradition supposedly dates back to fourth-century Lycia (modern-day Turkey).

According to legend, a poor man had three daughters but could not afford the dowry for them to be married. St. Nicholas secretly threw a bag of gold through the window, and the eldest daughter used it as a dowry so she could get married.

Nicholas did the same for the second daughter.

Then the father grew curious and hid beside the window so he could catch the mysterious benefactor.

Nicholas threw the bag in the window for the third daughter, and it landed in a stocking she had hung up to dry. Nicholas begged the man not to reveal that he was giving the bags of gold, not wanting to draw attention to himself.

But word eventually got out, and when anyone got a gift from a mysterious source it was attributed to St. Nicholas.

A different tradition in Britain says that the custom of hanging stockings started when Father Christmas was coming down the chimney and gold coins fell out of his pockets. They would have fallen through the ash grate and been lost if they had not landed in a stocking hung out to dry.

Q: Who came up with the names for Santa's reindeer? And is it Donder or Donner? I've seen it both ways.

Y.C.

Answer: The names of Santa's reindeer first appeared in the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," which was first published Dec. 23, 1823, in the Sentinel newspaper in Troy, New York. The reindeer are listed as Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder and Blixem.

Dunder and Blixem took their names from the Dutch-American words for "thunder" and "lightning." Some people consider this evidence that the poem was written by Henry Livingston, who was of Dutch descent, and not Clement Clarke Moore, who is credited as the author. The poem was published anonymously at first.

Over time, Dunder was renamed Donder. Blixem's name changed to Blixen, most probably to rhyme with Vixen, and later became Blitzen, the German word for lightning.

The writer of the story "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Robert L. May, referred to Donner as one of the reindeer instead of the more common (at that time) Donder.

Donner, incidentally, is the German word for "thunder," which once again brought the translation of "thunder and lightning" to the names of the last two reindeer on Santa's sleigh team. It is not known whether May knew this and was cleverly reinstating the meaning of the names or whether he changed the name to make the words flow together more smoothly.

The story was eventually put to music, and Gene Autry's recording of it became a smash hit. In addition to introducing the world to Rudolph, the popularity of the song led to Donner becoming the most popular version of the name of Santa's seventh reindeer.