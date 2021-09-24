Ask SAM: Closed bank branch causes inconvenience

Q: The Bank of America branch on Hanes Mall Boulevard has been closed for some time. I have a safe-deposit box there and in order to get in to it, I have to make an appointment and it can take a few days before I can access the box. What does Bank of America have to say?

M.C.

Answer: Catherine Page, a spokeswoman for Bank of America said that the bank has temporarily closed the branch on Hames Mall Boulevard.

“We apologize to customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“For customers, who need to access their safe-deposit box, appointments are required and we do provide access to their safe-deposit box as soon as possible and within 72 hours.”

Page said that bank officials make sure that the branches that have been temporarily closed have full service ATMs and customers can use the ATMs for many banking needs. They can also use online and mobile apps for banking services, as well.

Page said that there are nearby branches that customers can use for regular banking needs:

*426 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

*Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem