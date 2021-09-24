Ask SAM: Closed bank branch causes inconvenience

Q: The Bank of America branch on Hanes Mall Boulevard has been closed for some time. I have a safe-deposit box there and in order to get in to it, I have to make an appointment and it can take a few days before I can access the box. What does Bank of America have to say?
M.C.
Answer: Catherine Page, a spokeswoman for Bank of America said that the bank has temporarily closed the branch on Hames Mall Boulevard.
“We apologize to customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.
“For customers, who need to access their safe-deposit box, appointments are required and we do provide access to their safe-deposit box as soon as possible and within 72 hours.”
Page said that bank officials make sure that the branches that have been temporarily closed have full service ATMs and customers can use the ATMs for many banking needs. They can also use online and mobile apps for banking services, as well.
Page said that there are nearby branches that customers can use for regular banking needs:
*426 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem
*Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
Q: Is it necessary to update tetanus vaccinations? My last one was 2009. My Medicare provider requires $136 to get this vaccination. This is not a satisfactory cost being 70 years old with my cash flow limited to a social security check once a month.
G.B.
Answer: Tetanus is for children 7 years and older, adolescents, and adults, said Glenda Dancy, assistant public health director, Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
“Tetanus is usually given as a booster dose every 10 years or after 5 years in the case of a severe or dirty wound or burn,” she said.
“Another vaccine, called “Tdap,” may be used instead of Tetanus. Tdap protects against pertussis, also known as “whooping cough,” in addition to tetanus and diphtheria. Tetanus may be given at the same time as other vaccines.”
“Our agency only accepts Medicaid and an individual with Medicare would incur a $69 fee for this vaccine,” Page said.
SAM checked the websites of a couple of national pharmacies and found that they also offer tetanus and Tdap vaccinations. You may want to talk with them.
Concert to celebrate Salem Academy, College to be live streamed today
A concert commemorating the 250th anniversary of Salem Academy and College will be performed by the Winston-Salem Symphony at 6 p.m. today at the Elberson Fine Arts Center. The concert will be live-streamed free at https://250.salem.edu/eveningforsalem.
The concert will be the world premiere of “Gaudeamus.” The piece was composed by Margaret Vardell Sandresky. She is a member of Salem Academy’s Class of 1938 and Salem College’s Class of 1942.
Sandresky taught at Salem College for decades until her retirement in 1986.
The concert will include a video with Sandresky and Tim Redmond, the symphony’s music director that will include highlights of her life.
She celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year.
