For people who need a photo ID to vote, the county elections boards in each county in North Carolina can now issue the IDs.

“The State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday that county boards of elections are now able to produce free photo ID cards. These can help registered voters who lack other acceptable forms of ID. That list includes driver’s licenses, military IDs and scores of state-approved college student and public employer ID cards,” according to an AP story.

To get the ID, the voter should go to their county election board office and provide their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The photo ID cards are free and are valid for 10 years.

Photo IDs are also available at N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles offices.

Q: I’m due for a license renewal in a few months. Will the renewal automatically renew my REAL ID, or will I have to reapply?

Answer: You do not need to reapply for a REAL ID to renew your license, said John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

“The customer does not need to reapply when renewing a driver license. The REAL ID enhancement is permanent,” Brockwell said.

Q: When will the work on Bethabara Road near Bethabara Park be completed? C.S.

Answer: Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that a culvert has to be replaced and that design and permit work is being completed.

“When permits are in hand, then we’ll proceed to construction. This said, I don’t have a definitive time frame for completion of this project,” he said.

Q: What is considered Upstate in South Carolina? I saw a news story recently that said Anderson County was Upstate. I guess I thought that Upstate would be across the northern part of the state. J.D.

Answer: According to the official website of the state of South Carolina, sc.gov, there are four regions in South Carolina. The Upstate region is in northwestern part of the state.

It includes the counties of Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union.

The other regions in South Carolina are Midlands, Pee Dee, and Lowcountry.

Q: Why are gas prices going up again? J. L.

Answer: Oil production has been cut back recently, contributing to the problem.

Andrew Goss, a spokesman for AAA, told the Associated Press that the two major reasons that gas prices are increasing are the heat wave in the Southwest and OPEC+ has been cutting production.

Extreme temperatures cause problems for refineries. They work best at temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees.

“They don’t like temperature extremes because they’re inherently dangerous places... So, they dial back the production for safety purposes, but that then constrains supply” Goss said.

Tom Kloza, an oil analyst, told the AP that OPEC+ has been cutting back on production. He said that in July Saudi Arabia reduced the amount of oil it was producing by 1 million barrels a day.

Traffic notice

Crews from Lusk Tree Services will close the 100 block of Wedgefield Avenue in Winston-Salem to traffic Friday and Monday for removal of a hazardous tree.