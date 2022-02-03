Ask SAM: COVID postpones Pancake Jamboree again

Pancake Jamboree postponed
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has postponed its 2022 Pancake Jamboree because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The jamboree was scheduled for March 4. The new dated will be announced later.
“Our board decided to take this action because of the increasing number of positive COVID test results in Forsyth County and other public health and safety concerns,” said Virgil Lessane, the club president. “We will continue to monitor local pandemic statistics and reschedule our event when it’s safer to host large gatherings.”
People who already purchased a ticket can ask for a refund, or consider the purchase a donation to the club.
Upcoming shredding events
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries including the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston Salem, will hold a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local missions.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only, no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $35.
The speakers will be Jason Jehorek and Lou Sawicki who will be discussing the election integrity process in North Carolina.
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Free tax preparation help
The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.
Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination is required for all tax-payers. In addition, all taxpayers need to have an email account.
Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program's scope of work, but seldom are people turned away.
Clients do not need to be a member of AARP.
This year the tax return preparation will be same day and by appointment only.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet by:
* Printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or by picking one up at one of the following locations. Please take only one packet per return.
* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., third floor reference desk.
* Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, front desk.
* Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., front desk.
* Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., front desk.
Instructions are included in the packets.
