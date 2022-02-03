Ask SAM: COVID postpones Pancake Jamboree again

Pancake Jamboree postponed

The Twin City Kiwanis Club has postponed its 2022 Pancake Jamboree because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The jamboree was scheduled for March 4. The new dated will be announced later.

“Our board decided to take this action because of the increasing number of positive COVID test results in Forsyth County and other public health and safety concerns,” said Virgil Lessane, the club president. “We will continue to monitor local pandemic statistics and reschedule our event when it’s safer to host large gatherings.”

People who already purchased a ticket can ask for a refund, or consider the purchase a donation to the club.

Upcoming shredding events

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries including the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.