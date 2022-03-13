Ask SAM: Daylight saving time background

It’ll soon be lighter later, and while that may sound nice, some scientists say it can have varying impacts on your body.

Daylight Saving Time started at 2 a.m. Sunday. It will give us an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings, but it also means that sunrise will be an hour later. The sun rose at 6:35 a.m. yesterday and set at 6:27 p.m. Today it rose at 7:34 a.m. and will set at 7:27 p.m.

The beginning of DST, according to an article on NationalGeographic.com, dates back to 1895 when George Hudson, an entomologist in New Zealand, proposed a two-hour daylight saving time to provide two additional hours of sunlight in the evenings to go bug hunting. Despite the early push, New Zealand didn’t begin observing DST until 1927.

Meanwhile, the idea of Daylight Saving Time was gaining steam across the globe. In 1902, William Willett, a British builder, suggested to Parliament that the country observe DST so daylight wouldn’t be wasted. They refused, but he continued to push for it until he died in 1915. Among the people who supported the measure were Winston Churchill and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

In 1916 Germany was looking for ways to save energy during World War I. The German government implemented Willett’s idea. After that, all the countries fighting in the war started observing DST.