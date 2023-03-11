Daylight-saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday. It will give us an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings, but it also means that sunrise will be an hour later. The sun rose at 6:36 a.m. Saturday and set at 6:25 p.m. Sunday it will rise at 7:34 a.m. and will set at 7:26 p.m. So, remember to turn your clocks and other time devices that don’t set themselves forward one hour.

The beginning of DST, according to an article on NationalGeographic.com, dates back to 1895 when George Hudson, an entomologist in New Zealand, proposed a two-hour daylight-saving time to provide two additional hours of sunlight in the evenings to go bug hunting. Despite the early push, New Zealand didn’t begin observing DST until 1927.

Meanwhile, the idea of daylight-saving time was gaining steam across the globe. In 1902, William Willett, a British builder, suggested to Parliament that the country observe DST so daylight wouldn’t be wasted. They refused, but he continued to push for it until he died in 1915. Among the people who supported the measure were Winston Churchill and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

In 1916 Germany was looking for ways to save energy during World War I. The German government implemented Willett’s idea. After that, all the countries fighting in the war started observing DST.

During World War I, the United States began observing DST on March 9, 1918. The legislation authorizing DST also authorized the Standard Time Act which created the time zones in the United States. The U.S. went off DST about 18 months after the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1918.

During World War II, the U.S. went on year-round DST, which was called “war time,” in February 1942. Even the time zones got in on the act, becoming Eastern War Time, Central War Time, and so on. The law was repealed in 1945, less than a month after the end of the war.

Over the years, according to an article on History.com, DST became a confusing array of some places switching to it and others not.

“In 1965, there were 23 different pairs of start and end dates in Iowa alone, and St. Paul, Minn., even began daylight saving two weeks before its twin city, Minneapolis. Passengers on a 35-mile bus ride from Steubenville, Ohio, to Moundsville, W.Va., passed through seven time-changes.”

In 1966, tiring of confusion in time and broadcasting, Congress got in on the act, again. It passed the Uniform Time Act, setting a national standard. It set DST to start on the last Sunday in April and end on the last Sunday in October.

In 1973, during the OPEC oil embargo against the United State, President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act of 1973, which made DST year-round, to help conserve energy, one of the early reasons for switching to it during the war years. Year-round DST started in January 1974 and ended in April 1975.

The start and end dates have changed a couple of times over the years. In 1987, the start date was moved to the first Sunday in April and it continued to end on the last Sunday in October. It changed again, 20 years later in 2007, when the start date was moved to the second Sunday in March and the end date moved to the first Sunday in November.

Will daylight saving time end in November? We’ll see. There is a bill in Congress to make daylight savings time year-round, permanently. So far, it hasn’t gone anywhere. We’ll let you know if it passes. If we fall back, it will be on Nov. 5.