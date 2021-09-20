Ask SAM: Did a Winston-Salem weatherman really climb a tower during a news cast?

Answer: The Sawtooth Building was indeed named for its jagged roof. The building started as a textile mill. The “teeth” are actually 6-foot-high skylights that provided light to the workers in the days before electric lights.

The mill was built in 1911 for Shamrock Hosiery Co., which began operations around 1901 in the former Hodgins and Lunn Tobacco Co. on Marshall Street, between Second and Fourth streets. Shamrock was started by John Wesley Hanes.

It started small, with 25 machines, but it quickly grew. The 1911 building had room for 200 knitting machines, employing 200 workers to make socks for men and boys. In 1914, Shamrock Hosiery was renamed Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. In 1965, Hanes Hosiery merged with Hanes Knitting to become Hanes Corp.

By 1920, the mill was beginning to specialize in women’s hosiery. By 1926, it had outgrown its space, and operations were moved to a location between Northwest Boulevard and 14th Street.

The old mill building later housed such businesses as car dealerships. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and a few years later it became home to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the Sawtooth Center for Visual Art.