Q: I heard that Cook Medical was not going to move to Whitaker Park. With the Cook Medical decision to relocate back to its current Winston-Salem operations, did the company receive any incentives, and if so, is it required to pay the incentives back? — L.D.

Answer: Cook did not receive any incentive money, according to SAM’s colleague, Richard Craver, who has been covering this story.

Cook Medical said Wednesday it was not proceeding with a $55 million renovation of an 850,000-square-foot section of the Whitaker Park manufacturing campus.

Besides the capital investment, the company planned to create 50 jobs over 10 years with the expansion after spending $4 million on purchasing the building.

In exchange for those pledges, Cook Medical was made eligible in 2018 for up to $2.46 million in performance-based incentives from the Winston-Salem City Council, as well as up to $2.39 million in performance-based incentives from the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Because Cook didn’t reach its performance goals, the company got no money from the city or county.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Cook Medical did not receive an incentive disbursement from the city “because we do a reimbursement based on performance.”

Kyle Haney, Forsyth County’s community and economic development director, said Cook Medical signed its incentive contract, but the county never made an incentive payment.

Most incentive packages are written so that the initial payments aren’t made for at least two to three years to determine whether the company has met jobs and capital investment performance deadlines.

“Our contract stated that they had to complete the investment by Dec. 31, 2022, and therefore the contract has sunsetted,” Haney said.

Q: Why does it take the Guilford County Tax Department 8-10 weeks to mail a prorated tax refund check? — G.W.

Answer: Elliott Thompson, an assistant tax collector for the Guilford County Tax Department, said there are a number of steps before a refund check can be issued.

There are two major hurdles in navigating refunds for prorated registered motor vehicle taxes in North Carolina, Thompson said.

The N.C. DMV is a month in arrears in distributing property tax funds they collect back to the county.

Refunds, under NCGS 105-381, must be approved by the county commissioners. This only occurs once each month.

For example, a taxpayer could request a proration refund on 5/2/2023.

County tax department processes the request for a prorated refund in the North Carolina Vehicle Tax System. (5/2/2023)

NCDMV distributes funds to the county. (6/12/2023)

County tax department lists refund request on the BOCC agenda for approval. (commissioners meeting date 6/15/2023)

County tax department authorizes refunds in North Carolina Vehicle Tax System. (6/19/2023)

County finance department prints refund checks. (6/22/2023)

County finance department mails refund checks. (6/23/2023)

That example took approximately 7.5 weeks from the request for a prorated refund until the check hit the mail.