Ask SAM: Did local law enforcement agencies send representatives to the funeral in Boone last week?

Q: Did the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office send representatives to the Boone funeral May 6 for the two Watauga County deputies killed in the line of duty?
Answer: Yes, both agencies sent representatives.
Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “Anytime we lose a police officer in North Carolina the Winston-Salem Police Department will send a couple of members of the honor guard to the funeral. Other police officers from the police department also attended the same service.”
Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said that his office’s seven canines and handlers attended and took part in the service.
“May our brothers rest in peace and may we live in peace” he said.
Q: There seems to be a shortage of cat food. I’ve checked and asked at several stores and no one seems to know what’s going on. What’s going on?
Answer: Dana Brooks, the president and CEO of the Pet Food Institute, said that many factors can affect distribution of products, including pet food.
“Multiple factors can impact the manufacturing, distribution and immediate retail availability of pet food. Demand for pet food has increased, and larger purchases than usual of pet food may have increased as well, Brooks said.
Other distribution problems include the availability of drivers and trucks, bad weather, and the shortage of materials to make the food.
“Finally, it’s important to note that many more people are spending additional time at home with their pets. This can lead to increase feeding and to more treating than usual as pet owners look for more ways to bond with their pet.
“The Pet Food Institute strongly encourages shoppers to only purchase the amount of food they would regularly need. Be assured that America’s pet food makers are working to safely produce food for your pets, and we recommend contacting the individual company for assistance regarding a specific dog or cat food product." Brooks said.
Q: What has happened to the supply of pine needles? There are none to be had anywhere. When will the stores begin to see supplies again?
Answer: For the answer to this question, SAM turned to Amy Dixon, the Journal’s gardening columnist.
“From what I've heard, it's mainly due to a labor storage in the pine needle industry. Pine needles are in high demand in spring time. Home gardeners and landscapers buy bales by the dozen. I think the seasonal timing and the labor shortage caused the shortage of pine straw," Dixon said.
Suggestions and warnings about using gas containers
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has a warning for people, do not put gasoline in a plastic bag.
It also has suggestions and warnings about carrying and string gas.
• Never pour a flammable liquid from a container over an open flame.
• Use only containers approved for fuel and put it on the ground while filling it.
• Follow the gas can maker’s instructions for storing and transporting gas.
• When using a gas can, never pour gas near or over an open flame.
