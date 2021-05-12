Ask SAM: Did local law enforcement agencies send representatives to the funeral in Boone last week?

Other distribution problems include the availability of drivers and trucks, bad weather, and the shortage of materials to make the food.

“Finally, it’s important to note that many more people are spending additional time at home with their pets. This can lead to increase feeding and to more treating than usual as pet owners look for more ways to bond with their pet.

“The Pet Food Institute strongly encourages shoppers to only purchase the amount of food they would regularly need. Be assured that America’s pet food makers are working to safely produce food for your pets, and we recommend contacting the individual company for assistance regarding a specific dog or cat food product." Brooks said.

Q: What has happened to the supply of pine needles? There are none to be had anywhere. When will the stores begin to see supplies again?

B.C.

Answer: For the answer to this question, SAM turned to Amy Dixon, the Journal’s gardening columnist.