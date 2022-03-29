Ask SAM: Did the police catch the reckless ATV operators who were recently in the city?

Q: There was a group of young men recklessly riding four-wheelers throughout Winston-Salem on March 20. They were running red lights, driving on both sides of the road, and disrupting traffic. It was very dangerous. I had never seen anything like it. I called the police and they said they were aware of it. I never heard any more about it. Did the police catch up with this group?

J.S.

Answer: Kira Boyd, the spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that the department is familiar with the situation.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred recently that involved numerous ATV's driving on city roads,” she said.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about the reckless ATVs to call the police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Groups of ATV and dirt bike riders have been an ongoing problem for many cities across North Carolina. Last September, WJZY Fox46 in Charlotte reported that a group of riders had surrounded a street car while other riders streamed by.

SAM answered a similar question last May about a group of people on ATVs and dirt bikes operating them recklessly around Winston-Salem. At that time a police spokesman said that it is illegal to operate ATVs and dirt bikes on streets in North Carolina unless the vehicle is registered and is insured.

The spokesman also said that when an officer encounters a violation and tries to stop the operator, the person on the bike will try to get away.

"The officers are looking for where the dirt bikes are stopping at places such as gas stations or residences so we can safely handle the issue," he said.

Q: Are mobility scooters allowed on the streets and what restrictions are imposed on their usage? I have seen several that even have lights (front & tail lights/ flashers) on the rear. What restrictions are there if any before you would have to get or wear a helmet or moped plate?

S.H.

Answer: Boyd explained that N.C. General Statutes govern mobility scooters, which the law calls “an electric personal assistive mobility device.”

“NCGS 20-175.5 and G.S. 20-175.6 explain the requirements of motorized wheelchairs. They cannot exceed 15 mph and are not to be used on roadways with speed limits greater than 25 mph. They are allowed on sidewalks. Essentially, they are classified as a pedestrian," she said.

NCGS 20-4.01(7b) defines an electric personal assistive mobility device as “a self-balancing nontandem two-wheeled device, designed to transport one person, with a propulsion system that limits the maximum speed of the device to 15 miles per hour or less.”

NCGS 20-175.5 says that a person operating a scooter is subject to all the laws, ordinances, regulations, rights and responsibilities which would otherwise apply to a pedestrian, but is not subject to Part 10 of this Article or any other law, ordinance or regulation otherwise applicable to motor vehicles. Part 10 covers operating vehicles and "rules of the road."

According to NCGS 20-175.6 (b), the devices are not required to be registered.

A person operating such a device has to yield to pedestrians and other devices operated by people.

The motorcycle law, which is found in NCGS 20-140.4, says that you can’t operate a motorcycle or moped on a highway or public vehicular area unless the operator and passengers are wearing a helmet secured with a retention strap and it complies with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218.

