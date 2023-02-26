Q: Tim McCarver, the baseball player and broadcaster, died Feb. 16. We were the same age, and I was born in Memphis. After he retired, I seem to remember my husband later introduced me to McCarver, who he said as a car salesman in Winston-Salem. I don’t remember the dealership or the time period. Can you verify? — V.C.

Answer: We haven’t been able to find any information about Tim McCarver living in Winston-Salem. After a 21-year career playing baseball, he had an even longer career in the broadcast booth.

McCarver, who was from Memphis, played professional baseball from the age of 17, until he retired from field at 38.

He began his professional baseball career in 1959 with the St. Louis Cardinals. His MLB debut was against the Milwaukee Braves on Sept. 10, 1959 as a pinch hitter.

A Cardinals scout, Buddy Lewis, signed McCarver to his first contract for $75,000, which is $765,794 in 2023 money, according to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR.org).

After his debut, McCarver was assigned to the Keokuk, Iowa minor league club as a catcher. Brent Musburger, another future sportscaster, was also in Keokuk getting his start in baseball as a home plate umpire.

McCarver was sent to Rochester and then he played in St. Louis toward the end of the 1959 season.

He went on to play catcher or first base with the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and a short time with the Montreal Expos. He would often pinch hit on his days off from catching.

In 1976 McCarver signed an unusual contract with the Phillies, after the Toronto Blue Jays offered him a job as a broadcaster. He would continue playing ball and after the 1977 season, he would become a Phillies broadcaster for two years. McCarver played through 1979 and then became a broadcaster. Toward the end of the 1980 season, the Phillies brought him down from the booth to play in six games. That allowed McCarver to play in four decades.

After retiring from the field for good in 1980 he broadcast the Phillies television games until 1982. Starting in 1983, he worked for the New York Mets until 1998, then went across town and worked for the New York Yankees from 1999 to 2001.

McCarver got his start broadcasting World Series games in 1985, when Howard Cossell was fired by ABC Sports. McCarver was offered the broadcasting job alongside Al Michaels and Jim Palmer.

Over the years in addition to working for television networks he also had a syndicated weekly television talk show.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame awarded McCarver its Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting in 2012.

McCarver died of heart failure Feb.16 in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 81. McCarver is survived by his daughters and grandchildren, according to his obituary.