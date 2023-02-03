Q: Did we break any rainfall records during January?

J.W.

Answer: Nick Petro, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said that we had a lot of rain in January, but it wasn’t a record.

The closest climate records site for the Winston-Salem area is Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

In January PTI received 4.30 inches of rain. That is not a monthly record. The amount of rainfall in January was above normal rainfall which is 3.39 inches. The record for January is 8.24 inches which was set in 1937, Petro said.

Speaking of January weather statistics:

*The highest temperature recorded in January was 68 degrees on Jan. 3 and the lowest was 23 degrees on Jan. 23.

*The January weather report can be found at forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=RAH&product=CLM&issuedby=GSO.

Shredding events

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 25. Documents will be shredded on-site in the church parking lot. Please bring paper only. Do not include trash, metal or plastic. Donations of $5 per file box or grocery size bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Ministries. Donations of non-perishable foods for Sunnyside Ministry will be collected that day, also.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. There will safe, on-site shredding provided by Archive Information Management. Monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women will be accepted. Please make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMW-Circle 5.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 29. The cost is $5 per bag or box.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local mission opportunities.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.