Ask SAM: Disaster preparedness for people and pets

• A picture of you and your pet together, if you become separated from your pet during an emergency, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you in identifying your pet.

• Familiar items: Put favorite toys, treats or bedding in your kit. Familiar items can help reduce stress for your pet.

Q: With the summer travel season in full swing, I have noticed many vehicles with bicycle racks on the rear of vehicles.

Good for them to enjoy this activity, but the bikes obscure the license plate. Isn't this a violation?

— P.D.

Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said, "Yes, this is technically a violation of NCGS 20-63(g).

"However, when considering the spirit in which the law was written, the intent for the bicycle rack on the back of a vehicle is to transport recreational equipment.

"This intent is not to obstruct, obscure, damage, deface or hide any portion of the registration number plate."

