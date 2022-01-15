Ask SAM: Do any of the COVID home tests not require internet access?

Q: Do all home COVID tests require a smartphone and internet? Are any designed like pregnancy tests? I have a landline and dial-up for internet service. I do have a prepaid phone but it does not have internet. I am a senior citizen and do not use social media and all the new technology. Email is my limit.
A.J.
Answer: There are various types of home COVID tests.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, explained the types of home COVID tests.
“All at-home COVID-19 tests do not require a smartphone or internet.
“Tests such as the Access Bio Covid Rapid Test, BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test and the FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test all perform similarly to a pregnancy test.
“You simply administer a shallow nasal swab and the results populate on the test in about 15 minutes.
"Unfortunately, at this time, all at-home tests are difficult to find. Their availability should improve in the next 2-3 weeks.”
Q: It has long been customary for the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools to notify parents when a student in their child's class has been found to have head lice. Why shouldn't a similar notification be provided to parents when their child has been potentially exposed to COVID through a classmate?
D.L.
Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that not all cases require notification.
“The WS/FCS does notify parents of students that meet the CDC and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services definition of a close contact as it relates to COVID. Just because there is a case within a classroom does not mean all students automatically meet the definition of a close contact.
“It is not recommended or required to notify parents when our contact tracers determine a child does not meet the definition of a close contact.”
Additional information is available at ncdhhs.gov, StrongSchools NC Toolkit, and on the system’s website on its Our Way Forward page.
Coat donations
The Salvation Army and A Cleaner World are again accepting coats for their annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign. The drive, in its 34th year, runs through Feb. 12. New and gently used coats may be dropped off at any A Cleaner World location in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, or High Point.
The Winston-Salem coat distribution is underway from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Salvation Army Center, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem in the food pantry area.
Be aware of your surroundings
L.H. wrote in to let people know to be extra careful with wallets, pocketbooks, and the like. Last month her wallet was stolen and in a short time, the thieves had racked up more than $6,000 in credit card charges.
She reported the theft to the Winston-Salem Police Department and set about canceling cards and getting new ones.
She received a call from a sheriff’s office in California that the crime was part of a nation-wide crime ring. The thieves steal credit cards and buy such items as gift cards, electronics and other items that are easily fenced. The items are shipped out of state and sold on internet markets.
L.H. said that the deputy in California told her that he is on a FBI task force that is trying to break-up the ring.
Be careful out there.
