Q: I’ve noticed that it seems as though more people are not picking up after their dog while walking through my neighborhood. What if anything can be done?

N.P.

Answer: There are very few things worse than finding dog poop, usually on the bottom of your shoe, that an irresponsible dog owner didn't pick-up.

In addition to being a nuisance, dog poop left behind is dangerous.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "Dog waste contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which can deplete oxygen that fish, and other water-based life need to survive, as well as encourage the growth of harmful algae. It is also considered a significant source of pathogens like fecal coliform, a disease-causing bacterium."

And yes, it's against the law to leave it in Winston-Salem under Winston-Salem Municipal Ordinance 6-12(c).

"On city property or in a street it shall be unlawful for the owner of a dog to permit the dog to leave its feces on city property or in a city street as defined in section 2-1. When the identity and contact information of the violator can be reasonably ascertained by the city, then the city may issue a notice of violation and take enforcement action against the violator sending all notices and invoices required by section 62-3 to the violator.

"A violation of this section shall constitute a nuisance, which nuisance shall be abated in accordance with section 62-3."

Section 62-3 spells out that the assistant city manager/public works or his authorized representative have the authority to send the violation to the owner and how much it will cost the owner for abatement of the violation. The cost is based on the equipment and personnel required to clean up the mess.

Also, if the fine is not paid, section 62-3 authorizes that a lien may be placed on the owner's property.

Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, explained what to do if you see someone not picking up the poop.

"If you see someone not cleaning up after their dog and can identify the owner, you can call the Winston-Salem Police Department non-emergency number as this is a violation of the Winston-Salem City Ordinance," she said.

The WSPD non-emergency number is 336-773-7700.

So, dog owners, please pick up after your dog. It's the best thing for you, the dog, the neighbors, and the environment.

Shredding events

Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, Saturday's shredding event has been canceled.

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will have an After-Tax Day Shredding Event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag or box is requested.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, Saturday's shredding event has been canceled.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, will have its annual community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon May 7. Donations of $5 a bag are requested.