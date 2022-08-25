Ask SAM: Do fees apply to all Winston-Salem Dash tickets?

Q: In the Winston-Salem Journal, the price for tickets to Winston-Salem Dash games says a $2 convenience fee is added to electronic tickets. But I think the fee is added to all tickets.

U.R.

Answer: The fee applies to all single game tickets.

Amanda Weaver, the marketing and social media coordinator for the Winston-Salem Dash said that the $2 convenience fee applies to all single game tickets, whether they're bought electronically or in person.

"Season Tickets and Groups/Hospitality have no fees," Weaver said.

Q: Does the City of Winston-Salem have any laws/ordinances that prevent people from parking in bicycle lanes? When I’m riding it seems that the lanes are blocked by vehicles, lawn debris, trash cans and other obstructions. The problems seem to defeat having the lanes if we have to constantly go around the obstacles.

E.R.

Answer: Placing obstructions in the street violates city ordinances.

"It is a violation of the City Code to park a vehicle in a designated bicycle lane," a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said. "City Code Section 42-153 (a)(14) generally prohibits any person from stopping, standing or parking a vehicle within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane."

The City's website includes a brochure on safe biking in the city, which contains a reminder to property owners not to leave their trash cans in or to park in bicycle lanes. Go to www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter to find the brochure online. Click on the transportation folder and choose "biking," then "bike tips."

A bicycle lane that's blocked by debris can be reported to the city through City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

Q: I made contributions recently in memory of friends who have died. Now I'm getting donation requests from other charities, some of which I don't support. How can I stop these requests?

N.P.

Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you contact the charity you don't want to hear from directly, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list. Also, you can ask them where they got your contact information. It's not always another charity. Contact the group that shared your information and ask that they stop doing so.

You can also make an anonymous gift the next time you donate.

For more information about Charity Navigator, go to, charitynavigator.org.

You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association's list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $2 processing fee to register.

Go to dmachoice.org for more information.

Retirement workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a three session workshop for people considering retirement. It will look at the non-financial side of retirement planning.

The workshop will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 20, and 27 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should plan to attend all three sessions.

The cost is $25 and covers the materials and refreshments. Reservations are required and the workshop is limited to 18 participants. Reservation deadline is Sept. 6.

For more information or to register, email info@shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.