Q: I heard that I will have to show a photo ID to vote in my town’s mayor and council election this year. Is that true? — G.W.

Answer: Yes, that is true. North Carolina voters will have to show a photo ID when they go to vote in person or by mail this year.

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections more than 500 communities in North Carolina will have municipal elections this year to elect mayors and council members.

In late April the N.C. Supreme Court voted 5-2, “that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 could be enforced in time for 2024,” according to an April 29 AP story.

For most North Carolina residents it will just be a matter of showing their North Carolina driver’s license. There are other forms of identification that will be acceptable, including a state ID card from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. passport or passport card, college or university student ID approved by the NCSBE or state or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the NCSBE.

Also, military or veterans ID cards from the U.S. government, tribal enrollment cards from a tribe recognized by the state or federal government and ID cards issued by the state or federal government for a public assistance program.

Voters who are 65 or older can use an expired ID if it was valid before their 65th birthday.

For voters who do not have a photo ID they can get a free ID from NCDMV.

When voters check in to vote the “election workers will check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter. The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records,” according to the NCSBE website.

If you get to the polling place and don’t have a photo ID with you, there are two ways you will still be able to vote.

1. You can get an ID exception form and vote a provisional ballot. You must list your reason for not showing an ID.

2. You can vote with a provisional ballot as long as you show the county board of elections your photo ID by the day before the county vote canvass.

The exceptions to showing a photo ID include disability, stolen or lost ID, religious objection to being photographed or lack of transportation to get an ID.

If you vote by mail you will have to include a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID with your ballot or complete an ID exception form.

County boards of elections must count provisional ballots that have properly filled out ID exception forms.

Union Cross detour

SAM has heard from people wondering how much longer the ramp from Interstate 40 eastbound to Union Cross Road will be closed. According to a N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman the ramp is scheduled to reopen Aug. 22, which is 30 days after the ramp was closed.

If the reopening takes longer than 30 days, the contractor will be fined for each day that the ramp is not reopened, the spokesman said.

There are two detours that drivers can take around the closure:

1. Take I-74 east/U.S. 311 south to Union Cross Road and take Union Cross Road north.

2. Stay on I-40 east to the N.C. 66 exit. Go back across I-40 take westbound I-40 back to Union Cross Road.