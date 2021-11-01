Ask SAM: Do I need an appointment to get a Moderna booster shot?

Q: I read about the Novant clinic for Moderna booster shots on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Can you find out how to make an appointment or if walk-ins are welcome?
D.C.
Answer: According to Novant Heath, people are asked to schedule an appointment to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shot.
“We ask all individuals seeking a booster dose to schedule an appointment. You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule. Ways to schedule include:
“MyChart: MyChart is the best way to schedule an appointment. Anyone can go to MyNovant.org to create a MyChart account. Appointment availability can be accessed under Visits > Schedule an appointment > COVID-19 Vaccine.
“GetVaccinated.org: Anyone can schedule an appointment online.
“Primary care clinics: established patients are able to call their primary care clinic to schedule an appointment at that clinic, if it is offering the vaccine, or at the nearest Novant Health vaccination site.
“Those who do not have access to the internet or a primary care provider can call 855-648-2248 for scheduling assistance.”
The Winston-Salem location for the Novant vaccination site is:
Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (In the old Sears auto care building.)
Booster shots are also available at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, commercial pharmacies, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and many doctor’s offices.
To receive a booster of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson through Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: Call 336-703-6843 or search for a vaccine provider near you.
Appointments for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, are available by going to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccination clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters for the following groups if it has been at least six month since they received their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna:
“65 years and older
“Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.
“Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
“Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
“Anyone over 18 may receive a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been 2 months since their single dose of that vaccine.
“Individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want as a booster dose, so they can now receive a different vaccine than what they received in their primary series.”
Results of the spring
and fall drug take backsOn Oct. 23 a drug take back was held throughout North Carolina. The program accepts unused, and expired medicines for disposal. There was also a take back last spring.
The 2021 total is 45,170 pounds.
There were 27,493 pounds of medicine collected on April 24 and 17,677 pounds collected on Oct. 23.
