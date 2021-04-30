Ask SAM: Do May Day and mayday have anything in common?

Britannica.com said that in many countries it is known as Workers Day, to celebrate workers. It is similar to Labor Day in the United States and Canada.

In 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower declared May 1 as Law Day. The American Bar Association said that, “Law Day is held on May 1st every year to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.”

To answer the second part, we turned to Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people, for help. Mayday, the distress signal, is used primarily by airplane pilots and ships’ captains to declare a life-threating emergency.

About 100 years ago, the British were looking for a term that was easily understood over the radio so that pilots flying over the English Channel could use to call for help if an emergency arose.

There was SOS, but it might be misunderstood. It works great in Morse code, but not so well in voice. By the time you got through saying 'sierra Oscar sierra' you've defeated the purpose of having a quick call for help. Ships used Morse code and pilots used voice.