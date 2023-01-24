Ask SAM: Do owners have to pick up their dog's poop?

Q: While walking our dogs, my husband and I have noticed with increasing frequency that other dog walkers are allowing their dogs to poop in the leaf piles that have yet to be collected and not picking up after their dogs. The poop contains a number of harmful pathogens, posing a health risk to our city leaf collectors. Is it against the law? — P.S.

Answer: There are very few things worse than finding dog poop, usually on the bottom of your shoe, that an irresponsible dog owner didn’t pick-up.

Yes, dog poop left behind is dangerous.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “Dog waste contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which can deplete oxygen that fish, and other water-based life need to survive, as well as encourage the growth of harmful algae. It is also considered a significant source of pathogens like fecal coliform, a disease-causing bacterium.”

And yes, it’s against the law to leave it in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Municipal Ordinance 6-12(c) spells out the ordinance.

“On city property or in a street

“It shall be unlawful for the owner of a dog to permit the dog to leave its feces on city property or in a city street as defined in section 2-1. When the identity and contact information of the violator can be reasonably ascertained by the city, then the city may issue a notice of violation and take enforcement action against the violator sending all notices and invoices required by section 62-3 to the violator.

“A violation of this section shall constitute a nuisance, which nuisance shall be abated in accordance with section 62-3.”

Section 62-3 spells out that the assistant city manager/public works or his authorized representative have the authority to send the violation to the owner and how much it will cost the owner for abatement of the violation. The cost is based on the equipment and personnel required to clean up the mess.

Also, if the fine is not paid, section 62-3 authorizes that a lien may be placed on the owner’s property.

If you see someone not cleaning up after their dog and can identify the owner, you can call the WSPD FCSO non-emergency number and report them.

So, dog owners, please pick-up after your dog. It’s the best thing for you, the dog, the neighbors, and the environment.

Q: Behind Walgreens at the intersection of N.C. 801 and U.S. 158, it has been reported that an apartment complex will be built. At this time, a building that looks like a house is being built directly behind the Walgreens drive-in window. What is that building? What is planned for the apartments? Are they part of the gated Bermuda Run? It is of concern as there is so much traffic at that spot. — D.C.

Answer: The building is the clubhouse of the apartment complex, according to Andrew Meadwell, the Bermuda Run town manager.

“This is a 96-unit apartment project and is not part of the gated community of Bermuda Run Country Club,” he said.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation has reviewed the project and is working with the town for intersection improvements. Funding was recently allocated to construct a northbound right turn lane on NC 801 to improve the operation of the intersection.

“NCDOT is working on design plans for this project with construction scheduled for the summer of 2023.”

Michael Kelley, a spokesman for the complex, said that the name of the complex is “Ariston Place At Bermuda Run.”