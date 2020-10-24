Ask SAM: Do photos of the mayor and council members at voting site violate election laws?

Q: Will the tabulator mark my ballot for me?

Answer: No, you must hand-mark your paper ballot at the voting booth before placing it into the tabulator. All polling places are equipped with the ExpressVote ballot marking device, which any voter may request to use to mark their ballot before placing the completed ballot into the tabulator.

Q: Who do I need to contact in order for sidewalks to be installed on the 4000 block of Robinhood Road?

M.D.

Answer: David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said, “A sidewalk request can be made by calling Citylink at 311. They will create a service request that will come to me and what I do is evaluation of the location and add it to our list of citizen sidewalk request for future funding. For the evaluation we use criteria such as proximity to schools, bus routes, businesses, parks, etc. Then once funding becomes available in the future all locations on the list are considered.”

Thank you