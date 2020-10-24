Ask SAM: Do photos of the mayor and council members at voting site violate election laws?

Q: Voting at Miller Park Recreation Center the other day, it was clear that no electioneering/campaign materials are allowed inside the building. Does it violate the spirit or letter of the law that photos of the mayor and all Winston-Salem council members are prominently displayed inside as one enters the room where votes will be cast? All of them are candidates this year.
D.N.
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said that election officials have contacted the Winston-Salem recreation centers that are early voting sites and requested that the pictures be temporarily removed.
Tsujii also had other questions and answers about this year’s election.
Q: If returning our absentee ballot at an early voting site, will we get to place our ballot through the tabulator?
Answer: No, that is not allowed. All absentee by-mail ballots must be returned in the return-container envelope with the required voter signature, witness information, and witness signature. The return will be logged into the computer and the ballot will be placed in a secured bag to be delivered to the Board of Elections office. If an absentee voter wishes to vote in-person and cast a ballot into the tabulator, they will need to spoil their absentee ballot and may go through the one-stop early voting (or election day) process.
Q: Will the tabulator mark my ballot for me?
Answer: No, you must hand-mark your paper ballot at the voting booth before placing it into the tabulator. All polling places are equipped with the ExpressVote ballot marking device, which any voter may request to use to mark their ballot before placing the completed ballot into the tabulator.
Q: Who do I need to contact in order for sidewalks to be installed on the 4000 block of Robinhood Road?
M.D.
Answer: David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said, “A sidewalk request can be made by calling Citylink at 311. They will create a service request that will come to me and what I do is evaluation of the location and add it to our list of citizen sidewalk request for future funding. For the evaluation we use criteria such as proximity to schools, bus routes, businesses, parks, etc. Then once funding becomes available in the future all locations on the list are considered.”
"On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous lady who paid for our lunch at Pete's Family Restaurant on Oct. 20. Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Army) of the Korean Conflict at Salisbury National Cemetery before six of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us." Clifford Harris, quartermaster, VFW Memorial Honor Guard
“I'd like to say a sincere thank you again to the couple who paid for my groceries on Oct. 17 at Harris Teeter on Stratford Road. Your kindness is greatly appreciated. I will be sure to pay it forward." Sincerely, R.B.
