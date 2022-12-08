Ask SAM: Do the recent mergers with Atrium mean any changes for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center?

Q: What does the merger of Aurora/Atrium mean for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center? - C.W.

Answer: Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center explains the recent mergers involving Atrium.

“There are no changes planned to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name. As noted in the Dec. 2 news release, the Advocate Health Care, Atrium Health and Aurora Health Care brands will continue to be used in their respective local communities, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as the academic core of the combined entity.”

“This combination brings many new benefits to our patients by increasing our ability to invest in and improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. We will use our combined strength and expertise to work to deliver better outcomes at a lower cost.

McCloskey said that current patients will be able to continue seeing the doctors and other clinical professionals at the locations where they have been going.

Q: I’ve been getting phone calls from people who say they are from Social Security and want to talk about my Social Security account and Medicare. Some of my friends have also gotten these calls. Is this for real or is it a scam?

S.C.

Answer: Yes, in all likelihood, it is a scam. The Office of the Inspector General, the arm of the Social Security Administration that investigates scams and Social Security fraud, said that it continually receives reports of people who are impersonating Social Security employees calling people to try to get personal information or demand money.

“If the caller demands sensitive personal information, payment via gift card or pre-paid debit card or wire transfer, it is a scam” the agency said on its website.

“If the caller makes threats when you do not comply with their request, it is a scam.

“If you receive a suspicious call:

“1. Hang up.

“2. Do not give them money or personal information.

“3. Report the scam at OIG.SSA.GOV/REPORT.”

Social Security employees will not demand money, threaten you, demand payment using a gift card, pre-paid debit card, cash or wire transfer.

They also will not demand personal information or bank information.

They may call or email you, but that is generally after an initial meeting.

Q: A friend and I were wondering why airlines are still making the announcement about not smoking on airline flights. Smoking has been prohibited since the 1990s, and yet they continue making the announcement. Is there a reason?

N.N.

Answer: The main reason that airlines continue making that announcement is that federal law says they have to make the announcement. Also, people still try to smoke on planes.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration explained the reasons behind continuing to make the “don’t smoke” announcement.

“Smoking on an aircraft, including the use of e-cigarette devices, is a violation of federal regulation. Passengers must be advised of that. The passenger briefing is required by federal regulation (§ 121.571(a)(1)(i)).

“Additionally, the FAA enforces such violations through civil penalties under its current zero-tolerance policy,” the spokeswoman said.