Ask SAM: Do we really have to have two witnesses for our absentee ballot?

Q: We just received our ballots; on page 2 step 2 it says; “After completing your ballot in the presence of your witnesses or notary, complete Step 2 of envelope.” Does this actually mean that you have to have somebody watch you while you fill out the ballot? Secondly, do notaries have to do this for free?

C.N.

Answer: Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County elections director, confirmed that two witnesses or a notary are required to witness the voter voting.

“The witnesses are to observe that the voter is marking their own ballot, but not how they vote.

“A notary public may not charge a fee when providing this service,” Tsujii said.

Q: Former President George W. Bush was recently at Wake Forest University for a talk. Why was there no media coverage of it?

J.M.

Answer: Cheryl Walker, the executive director of strategic communications at Wake Forest University explained the lack of media coverage.

“George W. Bush, former President of the United States, and Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham shared the stage for a conversation on our nation’s challenges as part of Wake Forest’s Face to Face Speaker Forum.

“Face to Face brings world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business and social justice. Under the terms of President Bush’s speaker’s contract, media coverage was not permitted for the event,” Walker said.

Q: I’ve heard that the City of Winston-Salem recycling program is now accepting #5 plastic. Is that true, because I have a bunch of tubs and lids I would like to get rid of?

Answer: It’s true, you can now recycle sour cream, yogurt, butter, and other #5 plastic tubs and lids, according to Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem.

“This comes as a result of the newly signed recycling contracts that we executed this year. We do now accept those #5 food tubs and their lids. This is usually yogurt and sour cream containers and similar items,” she said.

Q: Can you tell me where I might donate used but in good condition clothing for families or people in need? I do not want to have it resold or consigned.

J.L.

Answer: Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, will take them.

They accept donations of new and lightly used clothing, food, and other household items. The items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Drop the clothes off at the porch that has a sign that says “Clothing Donations.” Ring the buzzer for assistance.

Because of storage limitations, they only accept in-season clothing.

“We transition from spring/summer clothing in September and from fall/winter clothing in April,” Sunnyside said.

Other items that Sunnyside needs are toiletries, bars of soap, laundry detergent and toilet tissue.

They also need all sizes of linens, blankets, towels and washcloths, diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6, and Pull-Ups), and winter coats, and sweaters.

For more information about Sunnyside, go to www.sunnysideministry.org or call 336-724-7558.