Ask SAM: Doctor's life of loneliness, hardship was devoted to those struggling in North Carolina's mountains

She spent the night sterilizing bandages and instruments, and the next day she helped her husband remove the man's appendix.

So began a life of improvisation, courage and faith. She and her husband moved across the mountain to Crossnore, where they made house-calls on horseback and operated outdoors under an apple tree or by lantern light on kitchen tables.

In her book, she describes how she had to keep the neighbors away from the kitchen table during an operation on a 13-year-old girl.

"I thought it was just too trying, too hopeless, to do an abdominal operation in such an infected atmosphere. But I had about gotten them where they'd stand back just a little so that we could get light, when all at once there was an awful squawk. An old hen had come in to see what was happening. . . .

"Somebody thought she ought to get out, and so kicked her. She rose in the air with a frightening squawk, and she settled down right on the little girl's abdomen and cocked her head to one side and looked down into the wound. And then she flew off."