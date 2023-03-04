In observance of National Women’s Month we bring you the story of Dr. Mary Martin Sloop. She and her husband, Eustace, were medical missionaries in the mountains of North Carolina in the early to mid 20th century. This story first appeared May 28, 2000, in the Journal.

Dr. Mary Martin Sloop never expected to carry out major surgery when she set out as a newlywed with her doctor husband to the mountains of North Carolina.

It was 1908, and they were going to be medical missionaries. Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace H. Sloop, whom she always referred to as “Doctor,” settled in a place named Plumtree, a mining hamlet on the Estatoe River.

She expected hardship and loneliness.

But not surgery. That changed when a young blacksmith, writhing in pain, showed up at the door of the Sloops’ makeshift medical office.

“He’s got somethin awful wrong in his belly, and I’ve seen lots of them die with that,” the man’s father told her. “But I b’lieve you could cut him open and take it out, whatever it is. So I brung him to you. Just open him up.”

Sloop knew immediately that her patient had a ruptured appendix.

She described what she did next in her autobiography, “Miracle in the Hills,” published in 1953. She walked across the river to the general store and got an empty lard can and a 10-cent tin pan, and with the pan and the can she made a sterilizer.

She spent the night sterilizing bandages and instruments, and the next day she helped her husband remove the man’s appendix.

So began a life of improvisation, courage and faith. She and her husband moved across the mountain to Crossnore, where they made house calls on horseback and operated outdoors under an apple tree or by lantern light on kitchen tables.

In her book, she describes how she had to keep the neighbors away from the kitchen table during an operation on a 13-year-old girl.

“I thought it was just too trying, too hopeless, to do an abdominal operation in such an infected atmosphere. But I had about gotten them where they’d stand back just a little so that we could get light, when all at once there was an awful squawk. An old hen had come in to see what was happening....

“Somebody thought she ought to get out, and so kicked her. She rose in the air with a frightening squawk, and she settled down right on the little girl’s abdomen and cocked her head to one side and looked down into the wound. And then she flew off.”

The girl survived. Mary Sloop went on to become world famous for her work as the reformer of Avery County.

She founded the Crossnore School, which still runs as a school for children from broken homes throughout the state, including in Winston-Salem.

Sloop raised money for the school by selling used clothes, and she campaigned against child marriages and moonshine. In 1951, she was named American Mother of the Year.

Sloop died in 1962 at 88, having lived the life she set out for. “We wanted to be missionaries, Doctor and I, and what could be better than to spend our lives helping to bring to these people of the mountains, these fine, high-principled men and women so capable of great things, a more fruitful, happier manner of living?”