Ask SAM: Does anyone want my old encyclopedias?

Q: Where may I dispose of an encyclopedia set? It has 22 volumes, and is in good condition.
— R.M.
Answer: Unfortunately, there aren’t many uses for a set of encyclopedias. Book-donation drives that we have covered in recent years have specifically say that they don’t take old encyclopedias, and most book resellers don’t want them, either.
Also, they cannot be recycled because of their binding and must be disposed of in the trash.
If you know of a day care center or retirement community, you could ask if they want them.
Also, some children's groups might want the illustrations to use in an art project.
If there is an organization that wants used encyclopedias, email Ask SAM and we'll pass the information along.
Q: When will the greenhouse at Reynolda Gardens open?
— B.B.
Answer: A spokesperson for Reynolda Gardens said:
“We don't have a solid date as of yet. We have a project or two we would like to complete before we open.
“Plus the closing of the Garden Club Boutique impacts accessibility to the greenhouse as well. We are working on securing funding to complete the needed renovations so that space can reopen.”
Q: Every day I receive phone calls that are labeled from spam risk. I never answered them. Are these calls a scam?
— W.S.
Answer: There is no way to tell if a call that is labeled potential spam is a scam. It probably is, but without answering it, there’s no way to know if it's someone who wants to sell you an extended warranty for your car or any of the other myriad of robo calls.
Industry sources explained that each cell-phone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined to be potential spam. That’s how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.
Q: I was at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market last Saturday and there was hardly anybody up there. There were very few vendors and customers. What has happened? Why are there no customers?
— V.T.
Answer: Robert Mulhearn, the public assembly facilities and venue manager for the City of Winston-Salem, said that there are several variables involved with crowd size at the market.
“We have seen steady attendance at the farmers market for the last month with some good crowds. It also all depends on time and weather.
“The prime time at the market is usually 9 a.m., by noon it is very scarce. Most of the same farmers are still present from prior to COVID so whether the crowd is big or small, they will still have farm fresh produce to sell you.”
Shredding event
SAM has received several requests in recent days for a list of upcoming shredding events. Here it is:
• Hopewell Moravian Church will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The cost will be $5 per bag or a donation.
If your group is planning a shredding event, let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com, and we'll help you get the word out.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101