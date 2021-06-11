Ask SAM: Does anyone want my old encyclopedias?

Q: Every day I receive phone calls that are labeled from spam risk. I never answered them. Are these calls a scam?

— W.S.

Answer: There is no way to tell if a call that is labeled potential spam is a scam. It probably is, but without answering it, there’s no way to know if it's someone who wants to sell you an extended warranty for your car or any of the other myriad of robo calls.

Industry sources explained that each cell-phone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined to be potential spam. That’s how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.

Q: I was at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market last Saturday and there was hardly anybody up there. There were very few vendors and customers. What has happened? Why are there no customers?

— V.T.

Answer: Robert Mulhearn, the public assembly facilities and venue manager for the City of Winston-Salem, said that there are several variables involved with crowd size at the market.

“We have seen steady attendance at the farmers market for the last month with some good crowds. It also all depends on time and weather.