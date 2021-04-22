Ask SAM: Does Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, have any children?

Q: I was wondering if Derek Chauvin, the former policeman convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is married. Does he have any children?
G.S.
Answer: According to Minneapolis Star Tribune, Chauvin's wife, Kellie, filed for divorce on May 31, 2020, two days after her husband was charged in Floyd’s murder. The divorce was finalized in February 2021.
The couple married in 2010 and had no children together, though Kellie Chauvin has children from a previous marriage.
Fox News reported that Derek Chauvin, 45, has no children.
The Star Tribune reported that a district court judge in Washington County, Minn., rejected the couple’s first monetary settlement in their divorce because Kellie Chauvin would be awarded most of the couple's assets.
"The Court has a duty to ensure that marriage dissolution agreements are fair and equitable," the judge wrote in October, according to the newspaper. "One badge of fraud is a party's transfer of 'substantially all' of his or her assets."
According to court documents Kellie Chauvin lost her job as a real estate agent, and has not been able to find a job. She plans to change her name.
The newspaper also reported that the couple has more legal trouble.
“Derek and Kellie Chauvin also face several felony charges in Washington County alleging that they failed to claim $464,433 in joint income dating back to 2014; they are scheduled to be tried June 30 in that case,” the Star Tribune reported.
Q: I live in the Town and Country neighborhood. Briarcliffe Road, the main road through the neighborhood, has been closed for several days. What happened and when will it reopen?
C.C.
Answer: Good news, Briarcliffe Road has reopened.
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said that an after-hours water main break on April 16 caused “caused substantial damage to the pavement.
“Public safety is a top priority and the street was closed over the weekend," she said.
A crew from the utilities department completed repairs on the water main on Wednesday and a paving contractor repaired and repaved the road.
Q: On Parrish Road, which intersects with Beeson Dairy Road, two unconnected sections of a prefabricated home have been placed partially on a lot and partially in the right of way. As they are approached, it actually looks like the structures are extending into Parrish Road. What can be done to fix this problem?
H.H.
Answer: Rodd Ring with the city's Department of Transportation said that the owners will be contacted and officials will “advise them that the units must be removed from the right-of-way.”
Thank you
*“Thank you to Aaron who stopped on U.S. 52 south and changed a flat tire on my trailer that was overloaded with mulch. May God bless him.” G.S.
*"On Monday I lost my credit card in Costco and by the time I arrived home they had called and said it had been turned in. I want to thank that person for making my day. That kindness proved my belief that the majority of people are honest and kind." E.W.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101