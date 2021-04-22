Ask SAM: Does Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, have any children?

Q: I was wondering if Derek Chauvin, the former policeman convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is married. Does he have any children?

G.S.

Answer: According to Minneapolis Star Tribune, Chauvin's wife, Kellie, filed for divorce on May 31, 2020, two days after her husband was charged in Floyd’s murder. The divorce was finalized in February 2021.

The couple married in 2010 and had no children together, though Kellie Chauvin has children from a previous marriage.

Fox News reported that Derek Chauvin, 45, has no children.

The Star Tribune reported that a district court judge in Washington County, Minn., rejected the couple’s first monetary settlement in their divorce because Kellie Chauvin would be awarded most of the couple's assets.

"The Court has a duty to ensure that marriage dissolution agreements are fair and equitable," the judge wrote in October, according to the newspaper. "One badge of fraud is a party's transfer of 'substantially all' of his or her assets."

According to court documents Kellie Chauvin lost her job as a real estate agent, and has not been able to find a job. She plans to change her name.