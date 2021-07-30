Ask SAM: Does Forsyth County require EMS employees get COVID vaccinations?

Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained how state law says you should pass a slower vehicle: N.C. General Statute 20-150 (e) The driver of a vehicle shall not overtake and pass another on any portion of the highway which is marked by signs, markers or markings placed by the Department of Transportation stating or clearly indicating that passing should not be attempted. The prohibition in this section shall not apply when the overtaking and passing is done in accordance with all of the following: (1) The slower moving vehicle to be passed is a bicycle or a moped. (2) The slower moving vehicle is proceeding in the same direction as the faster moving vehicle. (3) The driver of the faster moving vehicle either (i) provides a minimum of four feet between the faster moving vehicle and the slower moving vehicle or (ii) completely enters the left lane of the highway. (4) The operator of the slower moving vehicle is not (i) making a left turn or (ii) signaling in accordance with G.S. 20-154 that he or she intends to make a left turn. (5) The driver of the faster moving vehicle complies with all other applicable requirements set forth in this section.