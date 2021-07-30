Ask SAM: Does Forsyth County require EMS employees get COVID vaccinations?

Q: Does Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services require its employees and subcontractors to be vaccinated? They transport vulnerable patients all day and this seems to be a high risk for everyone involved if they're not.
— S.T.
Answer: Damon Sanders-Pratt, a deputy county manager, said that, “Emergency Medical Service employees are required to wear personal protective equipment when on emergency calls and when transporting patients for both their safety and the safety of those they transport."
The county currently is not requiring its employees to be vaccinated, but officials highly encourage it, said Sanders-Pratt.
In addition, “The United States Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) notes ‘COVID-19 vaccines are effective,’ ‘(t)hey can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,’ and ‘COVID-19 vaccines also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.’
“As a result, Forsyth County encourages everyone, including County employees, to get vaccinated. To make an appointment to be vaccinated, one may call the Forsyth County Health Department at (336) 582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.”
Q: Could you please print in your column the North Carolina law concerning motorist required distance between their vehicle and a cyclist when they pass on a public road?
— A.B.
Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained how state law says you should pass a slower vehicle: N.C. General Statute 20-150 (e) The driver of a vehicle shall not overtake and pass another on any portion of the highway which is marked by signs, markers or markings placed by the Department of Transportation stating or clearly indicating that passing should not be attempted. The prohibition in this section shall not apply when the overtaking and passing is done in accordance with all of the following: (1) The slower moving vehicle to be passed is a bicycle or a moped. (2) The slower moving vehicle is proceeding in the same direction as the faster moving vehicle. (3) The driver of the faster moving vehicle either (i) provides a minimum of four feet between the faster moving vehicle and the slower moving vehicle or (ii) completely enters the left lane of the highway. (4) The operator of the slower moving vehicle is not (i) making a left turn or (ii) signaling in accordance with G.S. 20-154 that he or she intends to make a left turn. (5) The driver of the faster moving vehicle complies with all other applicable requirements set forth in this section.
Q: I'm getting ready to move. Does the Journal have old newspapers that I can use to pack?
— U.R.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal doesn’t have old newspapers to sell, but we do sell end rolls of clean newsprint paper for $5 a roll.
The person who handles this is Brenda Steele. She can be contacted by calling 336-727-7239 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The rolls are available at the Journal’s production plant, 2051 E. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
We do not take cash or credit cards at this location. We accept personal checks made out to The Winston-Salem Journal.
