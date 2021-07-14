Ask SAM: Does my doctor have to tell me my prognosis, no matter how bad it is?

Q: When should I remove a bird's nest? Birds have built a nest in the ceiling of my front porch, and their excrement makes a mess below on the porch. I love birds, and don't want to decrease their population any more than I have to. I think the birds are barn swallows.

D.G.

Answer: Many species of songbirds do go through the nesting cycle more than once each summer. Some, like bluebirds will use the same nest box, and others, like cardinals, will build a new nest each time.

You can destroy the nest over your porch after the young birds have left. Barn swallows often switch to another nest the second go-round.

Barn swallows are distinctive in appearance, so you are probably correct in that identification. However, Eastern phoebes have similar nesting habits. The difference is that phoebes always incorporate moss in their nets, while barn swallow nests are made up almost entirely of mud. It may contain some grass, but no moss. Phoebes will sometimes reuse a nest, but they can easily construct a new one if the old one is destroyed.

