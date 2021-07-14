Ask SAM: Does my doctor have to tell me my prognosis, no matter how bad it is?

Q: Upon becoming a doctor, do doctors take an oath to be truthful about a patient's prognosis regardless if it's good news or bad? To inform the patient of such so he or she can make decisions going forward?
Answer: To answer your question, SAM turned to John Moskop, a professor of general internal medicine and chair of the Clinical Ethics Committee at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“Medical oaths, in common use today, do not specifically address communication with patients, but most codes of medical ethics recognize that physicians have a basic professional duty to provide truthful information to patients about their medical condition and treatment options – this includes information about prognosis, the likely outcome of the patient’s condition with and without treatment," Moskop said. “Delivery of that information enables patients to make significant life choices, including decisions about medical treatment.
“Patients have different preferences about how much medical information they want, and they should feel free to request that their physicians provide more or less information based on those preferences.
“Physicians often ask patients how much information they desire and tailor communication to their patients’ expressed preferences.”
Q: When should I remove a bird's nest? Birds have built a nest in the ceiling of my front porch, and their excrement makes a mess below on the porch. I love birds, and don't want to decrease their population any more than I have to. I think the birds are barn swallows.
Answer: Many species of songbirds do go through the nesting cycle more than once each summer. Some, like bluebirds will use the same nest box, and others, like cardinals, will build a new nest each time.
You can destroy the nest over your porch after the young birds have left. Barn swallows often switch to another nest the second go-round.
Barn swallows are distinctive in appearance, so you are probably correct in that identification. However, Eastern phoebes have similar nesting habits. The difference is that phoebes always incorporate moss in their nets, while barn swallow nests are made up almost entirely of mud. It may contain some grass, but no moss. Phoebes will sometimes reuse a nest, but they can easily construct a new one if the old one is destroyed.
Commonwealth Preservation Group is conducting a survey of the downtown area during July and August. The information will be used in a application for a Downtown Winston-Salem Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.
An information meeting about the potential historic district will be held at 6 p.m. July 27 at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. The meeting will be led by project sponsors and officials from Commonwealth.
For more information, go to www.ncdcr.gov.
For questions about the National Register or to voice your support for the historic district, email Jenn.Brosz@ncdcr.gov or admin@commonwealthpreservationgroup.com.
Nomination to the National Register is an honorary designation and does not restrict an owner’s use of their property.
