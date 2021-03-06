Ask SAM: Does North Carolina have a recall process for elected officials?

Q: Does North Carolina have a recall provision for the office of governor?
— K.B.
Answer: No, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. There are provisions in 19 states and the District of Columbia to recall elected state officials. “Recall is a procedure that allows citizens to remove and replace a public official before the official’s term of office ends. Historically, recall has been used most frequently at the local level. By some estimates, three-fourths of recall elections are at the city council or school board level.”
Recall supporters believe that the process helps people make sure that elected officials are keeping the citizens' best interests in the forefront. It also gives citizens a way to remove elected officials who are incompetent or not responsive to their concerns.
Recall opponents believe that the threat of the recall process affects the independence of elected officials by preventing them from being given a chance to serve independently. They are also concerned that special interest groups could develop excessive influence over the political process.
Upcoming shredding events
These are shredding events we have been notified about. The list will be updated as we receive word about more events.
• Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 per bag or file box. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
• Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
• Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
• New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, April 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or go to www.newphilly.org.
• Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry.
• Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event provided by Shamrock Shredding from 9 a.m. to noon May 15. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing mission of the Kenya Well/Water Project to provide clean drinking water for the people of the Meru, Kenya, community. A suggested donation of $5 per box/bag is requested.
