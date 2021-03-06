Ask SAM: Does North Carolina have a recall process for elected officials?

• Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 per bag or file box. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.

• Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.

• Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

• New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, April 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or go to www.newphilly.org.