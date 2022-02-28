Ask SAM: Does Novant still run the COVID-19 testing site at Hanes Mall?

Q: On Feb. 25, I went to the COVID testing center at Hanes Mall, only to learn that Novant no longer operates that location — even though it was still on both the Novant and Novant MyChart websites as being a “Novant testing facility.” Who does run that site?
D.I.
Answer: The site is still a Novant Health Inc. site, but it’s being staffed by another company, allowing Novant workers to go back to their worksites.
The Hanes Mall testing site is now being staffed by Ottendorf Laboratories, the Journal reported in early February.
“It does remain on our website as we are getting the support of Ottendorf for staffing,” a spokesperson told SAM.
In a press release, Novant said it is “partnering with Ottendorf Laboratories, an independent lab provider, to increase access to COVID-19 testing at its primary testing sites in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. With this partnership, staffing will transition from Novant Health to Ottendorf Laboratories, which will also conduct the tests of samples. Ottendorf Laboratories’ support of Novant Health’s testing operations is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”
Rapid tests are not be available at the site.
The hours for sites are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site is at 190 Hanes Mall Circle.
Appointments are not required.
For more information or concerns, call Ottendorf Laboratories customer service at 919-390-2550.
Q: I have previously appreciated editorial cartoons by Charlotte Observer cartoonist Kevin Siers, but I haven’t seen one of his in a long time. Will we see any of his cartoons in the future?
F.C.
Answer: Mick Scott, the editorial writer for the Winston-Salem Journal, said that Siers will be back.
“Here in the editorial department, we’re fans of Siers’ artistic style.
“Every day we have a variety of cartoons from which to choose. We tend to look for the one we feel is most relevant or most striking for the next day’s Journal (or the next two days or three days, depending on deadlines and workload). We also try to present a variety of topics. Those considerations tend to supersede selecting a particular artist,” he said.
Scott also said that feedback from readers is important and that knowing readers like Siers’ work will help in selecting editorial cartoons.
Mark your calendarsWinston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced dates for its annual free leaf mulch pickup.
The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, 16, 23, 30, and May 7 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall.
“All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded,” said the division.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101