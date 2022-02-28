Ask SAM: Does Novant still run the COVID-19 testing site at Hanes Mall?

Rapid tests are not be available at the site.

The hours for sites are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site is at 190 Hanes Mall Circle.

Appointments are not required.

For more information or concerns, call Ottendorf Laboratories customer service at 919-390-2550.

Q: I have previously appreciated editorial cartoons by Charlotte Observer cartoonist Kevin Siers, but I haven’t seen one of his in a long time. Will we see any of his cartoons in the future?

F.C.

Answer: Mick Scott, the editorial writer for the Winston-Salem Journal, said that Siers will be back.

“Here in the editorial department, we’re fans of Siers’ artistic style.

“Every day we have a variety of cartoons from which to choose. We tend to look for the one we feel is most relevant or most striking for the next day’s Journal (or the next two days or three days, depending on deadlines and workload). We also try to present a variety of topics. Those considerations tend to supersede selecting a particular artist,” he said.