Ask SAM: Does the Forsyth County Sheriff's office have a racecar?

Q: I recently saw a car that was decorated like a race car. It had Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and other decals. It also had the number 34 on it. Has the Sheriff’s Office gotten into NASCAR?
Answer: LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, told us what the car is what it is used for.
“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Unit uses the 2013 race-car themed Camaro to engage in programs and events that support our community members.
“The events include, but are not limited to, birthday celebrations, fairground events, parades, and recruiting activities.
“The vehicle represents our support for breast cancer awareness, our county number 34, and, in keeping with the NASCAR theme, displays some of our vendor product decals.
“The car is meant to engage our community in conversation, and we are glad a reader reached out with this question!”
Q: Will the annual tomato contest at the August Gallery Hop be held this year? Will the Journal sponsor it?
Answer: For several years the Winston-Salem Journal has sponsored a tomato tasting contest during the Gallery Hop on the first Friday in August.
Last year, it could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local tomato growers would enter their tomatoes, and Gallery Hop attendees would taste the tomatoes and vote for their favorite.
Alton Brown, the publisher of the Winston-Salem Journal, said he hopes to be able to have the tomato contest this year.
“We are figuring out the logistics for it and hope to have an announcement soon,” he said.
Q: Is there any agency in town that accepts unused contact lenses?
Answer: SAM turned to the Lions Club for help with this question. For decades the Lions have helped the visually impaired. Among their projects are accepting used eyeglasses for people who may not be able to afford them.
Marvin Bare, the secretary of the Kernersville Lions Club, said that, “I have never heard of recycling disposable contacts, so I contacted the North Carolina Lions and their response was as I figured: No, we don't recycle them but suggested the person contact their optometrist about returning or recycling. Since they are a personal consumer product and relatively inexpensive (to manufacture) I would think there is not much of a secondary market for them.”
Cloverdale Avenue-Miller Street intersection Closure
A contractor for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities will close portions of the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street from 6 p.m. Monday and is expected to be complete at 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, for water system improvements.
The closure may affect access to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
The contractor is responsible for all traffic control.
Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. See the attached map for details.
For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000. Subscribe to alerts at cityofws.org/notifyme.
Parade magazine
Because of the Memorial Day holiday next week, there will not be a Parade magazine in the May 30 Winston-Salem Journal. It will return on June 6 with the back story on songs from 1971.
