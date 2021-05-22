Ask SAM: Does the Forsyth County Sheriff's office have a racecar?

Last year, it could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local tomato growers would enter their tomatoes, and Gallery Hop attendees would taste the tomatoes and vote for their favorite.

Alton Brown, the publisher of the Winston-Salem Journal, said he hopes to be able to have the tomato contest this year.

“We are figuring out the logistics for it and hope to have an announcement soon,” he said.

Q: Is there any agency in town that accepts unused contact lenses?

— J.L.

Answer: SAM turned to the Lions Club for help with this question. For decades the Lions have helped the visually impaired. Among their projects are accepting used eyeglasses for people who may not be able to afford them.

Marvin Bare, the secretary of the Kernersville Lions Club, said that, “I have never heard of recycling disposable contacts, so I contacted the North Carolina Lions and their response was as I figured: No, we don't recycle them but suggested the person contact their optometrist about returning or recycling. Since they are a personal consumer product and relatively inexpensive (to manufacture) I would think there is not much of a secondary market for them.”