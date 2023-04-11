Q: When a juvenile is charged with a crime, the police and newspapers report it to us without giving their names because of their age. Are the parents held responsible for the actions of their child?

M.G.

Answer: Whether a parent is charged depends on the situation.

Matt Debnam, a communications specialist for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said that “In some cases, parents in North Carolina may be held criminally or civilly responsible for the actions of their child.”

He said, for example, according to N.C. General Statute 14-315.1, adults can be charged for not securing a firearm that a juvenile uses in a crime. The adult can be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.

Debham said that NC General Statute 1-538, spells out that “a parent can also be held civilly responsible for property damage, larceny, and a variety of other offenses committed by a juvenile in their custody.”

Also, courts can make requirements of parents or guardians whose children are in legal trouble.

“In a juvenile court proceeding, parents may also be required to meet a number of conditions imposed by the courts, if their child is adjudicated as undisciplined or delinquent," he said.

Debnam said that “According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, ‘A juvenile’s parent or guardian is required to appear in court with the juvenile and bring the juvenile to all scheduled hearings.

“‘The court may order a parent or guardian to provide transportation to meetings, take parental responsibility classes, pay for treatment or services for the juvenile, and pay the attorney’s fees for the juvenile.

“The court also may order a parent or guardian to obtain a mental health or substance abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.

“A parent or guardian may be held in contempt of court for not complying with orders of the court.’”

NCGS Chapter 7B, Article 27 explains what courts can require parents of children who have been found undisciplined or delinquent.

If the parent does not comply with the orders of the court, the parent may be found in contempt of court.

NCGS 7B-2706 states that “Upon motion of the juvenile court counselor or prosecutor or upon the court's own motion, the court may issue an order directing the parent, guardian, or custodian to appear and show cause why the parent, guardian, or custodian should not be found or held in civil or criminal contempt for willfully failing to comply with an order of the court.”

Park ribbon cutting to be Saturday

A ribbon cutting will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Merschel Park at Fourth and Trade streets in downtown Winston-Salem. The park is named in honor of the late Wanda Merschel, a former Winston-Salem City Council Member who retired from the board in 2013.

Merschel wanted the park to honor all women, she said at the time.

Lyman Whitaker, the sculptor who designed and made the figures, said that Merschel was fond of kinetic sculptures and the park has 16 spheres that represent the years that she spent on the city council.

“The glint of the spheres gives tribute to Wanda as a tenacious, creative force who focused on the sparkle in her life,” Whitaker said.