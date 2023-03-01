Q: Is the Wake Forest University Elder Law Clinic still around? They helped me with my last will, living will and medical directive. I need to make some changes, and I don’t know how to get in touch with anyone associated with the program. I called their phone number, but it was no longer in service. Is there another facility that provides free legal help for seniors? — F.B.

Answer: The Wake Forest School of Law no longer has an elder clinic, said Tara Ebrahimi, a spokeswoman for the school.

Seniors who need help with planning do have an option, the Senior Law Project at Legal Aid of North Carolina, she said.

“The Senior Law Project at Legal Aid of North Carolina helps with wills and powers of attorney, public benefits, housing, and other issues,” she said. “They even operate a Senior Legal Helpline 877-579-7562 which is available for all North Carolinians aged 60 and above.”

Q: We received a letter stating that our address was chosen randomly by the U.S. Census Bureau to participate in the American Community Survey. We have never heard of this survey. Is this a legit survey? It also stated a penalty is imposed if we don’t respond to the survey. — A.F.

Answer: Generally, the government is the first to tell you to beware if you get an unexpected request for personal information, unless it’s the government asking for the information.

Yes, the American Community Survey is legitimate. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the ACS is part of the decennial census (every 10 years), and federal law requires your participation if you have been selected.

About 3.5 million addresses are randomly selected annually to take the survey, the Census Bureau says on its website. Each address represents thousands of households. The ACS replaced the census long form that was previously used.

The information from the survey helps the government decide how to spend $675 billion on infrastructure and services. The information from the ACS helps local, state, and federal policymakers decide where roads, schools, and other community needs should go.

Questions that are asked include, age, education level, computer, internet use, employment and marital status.

If you don’t respond to the survey, census officials may call or send someone to your house. They may also call if they need clarification or additional information on an answer.

If you are found guilty of refusing to answer or giving false information about the questions, you could be subject to a fine of up to $500.

For more information, go to census.gov/acs or you can contact the regional census office in Atlanta at 800-424-6974.

Car seat check

A free children’s car seat check will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department Station 42 at 1180 N.C. 66. Certified safety technicians will show how to correctly put a seat in a car. Information will be available for parents and caregivers on the correct installation and use of children’s car seats. The check is sponsored by the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.