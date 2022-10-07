Ask SAM: Donnaha bridge project update

Q: I have a question about the Donnaha Bridge replacement project: There seems to be little, or no progress being made. Is the May 2024 completion date still on schedule?

R.K.

Answer: The bridge carries N.C. 67 (Reynolda Road in Forsyth County) over the Yadkin River at the Forsyth County-Yadkin County line.

Randall Miles, the district engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in the Elkin district office gave us an update on the Donnaha bridge project.

“The project is presently 57% complete and is actually ahead of schedule. We are expecting to meet the May 2024 completion date,” he said.

Q: I’ve heard that the City of Winston-Salem recycling program is now accepting #5 plastic. Is that true, because I have a bunch of tubs and lids I would like to get rid of?

R.P.

Answer: It’s true, you can now recycle sour cream, yogurt, butter, and other #5 plastic tubs and lids, according to Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem.

“This comes as a result of the newly signed recycling contracts that we executed this year. We do now accept those #5 food tubs and their lids. This is usually yogurt and sour cream containers and similar items,” she said.

Q: What is the procedure for dropping off expired or no longer needed prescribed medication (non-narcotic) at the Forsyth Sheriff's Office. Also where and when can it be dropped off?

K.R.

Answer: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has a container for disposing of medication that is no longer needed or is out of date.

You can drop off prescription medications at the sheriff's office at 301 N. Church Street. Enter the building and go through the wood double doors. The service is called Med Return.

The hours are 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only prescription drugs are accepted. The sheriff's office does not accept any needles or other sharp instrument.

Q: Will we fall back this year? Go back to standard time from daylight savings time?

S.K.

Answer: Yes, the time it will be a-changing.

But that could change in the future. The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March of 2022. The U.S. House of Representatives has not taken any action on the bill.

The act would make daylight savings time year-round and do away with springing forward and falling each year.

If the bill passes the House and is signed into law, it would take effect in November 2023.

So this year, at 2 a.m. Nov. 6, the clocks should be turned back one hour.

It would also be a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Surry County NCWorks Career Center to open new center

NCWorks Career Center of Surry County will be closed temporarily from Monday through Friday to move to its new location, at 942 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. The new center will open Oct. 17.

For assistance while the Surry County center is closed, go to www.NCWorks.gov or contact the NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County at 336-464-0520.