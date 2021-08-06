Ask SAM: Downtown stoplights don't seem to be timed correctly

"Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to install vehicle detection sensors at many downtown traffic signals as we do throughout the rest of the city due to conflicts with underground utilities and right of way constraints.

"Because of this we must rely on preprogrammed signal timing coordination plans to efficiently move traffic in this area. With these coordination timing plans that run throughout the day our primary goal is to try and keep traffic moving as safely as possible on corridors which typically have the heaviest traffic. This can result in some streets with lower traffic volumes having to wait.

"There are also instances in gridded traffic signal systems where certain side streets are intentionally staggered to prevent vehicles from bottlenecking at a pinch point further down the road.

"All of these are reasons are why vehicles may have to stop several times on streets such as Fourth Street.

“Our goal with the upcoming Downtown Traffic Signal Timing Project is to collect accurate data on current traffic conditions and implement coordination plans that will accommodate all traffic needs. We hope that this project can alleviate some of the congestion that occurs during AM and PM peak times downtown and possibly reduce some of the wait times that commuters are seeing.”