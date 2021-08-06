Ask SAM: Downtown stoplights don't seem to be timed correctly

Q: What is going on with traffic lights downtown, especially on Fourth Street? They don’t seem to be in-sync.
Answer: Some major traffic changes are on the horizon downtown. Traffic engineers with the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation are working on traffic flow and the effect that the changes will bring.
Alex Stone, of the traffic signal division, explained what is going on with the downtown traffic signals.
“We are currently in the beginning phases of a comprehensive project to study traffic volumes and reevaluate the timing plans programed in the majority of traffic signals and corridors in the downtown area.”
"City of Winston-Salem DOT is working with a consultant to study traffic volumes for each downtown corridor and help develop new traffic signal coordination plans based on the data that has been collected. Stantec is beginning data collection for this project this month.
“The current signal timing plans for the CBD area were designed using older traffic data and will no longer provide adequate coordination to accommodate the change in traffic patterns created by the Salem Parkway project, new development, and the two-way conversion of First, Second, Main, and Liberty streets.
"Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to install vehicle detection sensors at many downtown traffic signals as we do throughout the rest of the city due to conflicts with underground utilities and right of way constraints.
"Because of this we must rely on preprogrammed signal timing coordination plans to efficiently move traffic in this area. With these coordination timing plans that run throughout the day our primary goal is to try and keep traffic moving as safely as possible on corridors which typically have the heaviest traffic. This can result in some streets with lower traffic volumes having to wait.
"There are also instances in gridded traffic signal systems where certain side streets are intentionally staggered to prevent vehicles from bottlenecking at a pinch point further down the road.
"All of these are reasons are why vehicles may have to stop several times on streets such as Fourth Street.
“Our goal with the upcoming Downtown Traffic Signal Timing Project is to collect accurate data on current traffic conditions and implement coordination plans that will accommodate all traffic needs. We hope that this project can alleviate some of the congestion that occurs during AM and PM peak times downtown and possibly reduce some of the wait times that commuters are seeing.”
Q: What is the online link to order a free credit report?
Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, free credit reports can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com. If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report. The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit reporting companies. The companies provide the free reports through the annualcreditreport.com website or 877-322-8228.
