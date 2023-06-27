Work began Monday on the resurfacing of Third, Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. The streets will be closed to traffic 24 hours each day, but work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The first phase of the project is on Fourth Street, and it will be done in two segments.

The first segment is Fourth Street between Liberty and Spruce streets. After work is complete on segment one, work will begin on segment two. It is the completion of the Fourth Street phase and is Fourth Street between Spruce and Broad streets. The work on Fourth Street is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.

The Fourth Street intersections with Trade, Cherry and Marshall streets will be closed during resurfacing.

Winston-Salem transportation department officials recommend the following detours for segment one:

For Fourth Street eastbound: South on Spruce Street, east on Second Street, north on Main Street to Fourth Street.

For Fourth Street westbound: North on Main Street, west on Fifth Street, south on Spruce Street, to Fourth Street.

For Cherry Street northbound: East on Second Street, north on Main Street, west on Fifth Street to Cherry Street.

For Marshall Street southbound: East on Fifth Street, south on Liberty Street, west on First Street to Marshall Street.

For Trade Street southbound: East on Fifth Street, south on Liberty Street to Fourth Street.

City officials said that this is best time to do the resurfacing work because no major events are scheduled for this timeframe and many people schedule vacations. They also said that the work is needed because the streets are in bad shape. Some parts of Fourth Street haven’t been resurfaced in about 20 years.

Q: Our church building is being sold and since we are a non-profit organization can we give the money from the sale of the building to our pastor as a retirement gift? — D.M.

Answer: You can certainly give the pastor the proceeds of the sale, but there are a lot of things you would need to take into consideration. Mike Wells, a local attorney, explains what the major ones are and has some suggestions for you.

“The church should consult a CPA firm to review the actual documents of the sale and design a plan. But this is an educated guess based on the information provided:

“The sale of the building should not generate any taxable event for the church, assuming the church is a validly registered charity, and the real estate was in the name of the church when it was sold.

“If the church gives the money to the pastor directly as a retirement gift in one taxable year, the church likely will subject the pastor to income tax on the monies in the year in which it is received by him, with all the necessary payments of FICA, etc., that the church would likely have to pay as well.

“The church should consider hiring a service, based on the recommendation of the CPA firm it consults, to assist the church in setting up a defined benefit plan to lessen the income tax consequences of the monies being received by the pastor in just one taxable year.

“The payment could possibly be spread over multiple years, likely lessening the total amount of taxes the pastor would have to pay.”