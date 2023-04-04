Q: Duke Energy will not allow you to make more than five payments online or over the phone in a single month. If you try, they tell you that you have to go to a physical payment location to make any other payments that month. I have always spread out my online Duke payments on paydays. Why would a company tell a customer in good standing that they will not accept his money based on some arbitrary rule about number of payments per month?

M.J.

Answer: This is another case of good people being penalized by the things that bad people do.

“It sounds like the customer is paying with a debit or credit card. Because card fraud has become so rampant, our vendor has set limits for us on card processing. The limit of five payments within a rolling 30-day period is for fraud prevention,” said Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas.

Flythe said that if you use your checking account, you can make as many payments in a month as you would like to make.

“Another option is our prepay solution — Duke Energy Prepaid Advantage. Prepaid Advantage—Residential—Duke Energy (duke-energy.com). Customers can use their bank account to prepay in smaller amounts when and how they choose — and can schedule those payments in advance.

“All of Duke Energy’s payment options can be found on our website. Billing & Payment Options—For Your Home—Duke Energy (duke-energy.com),” Flythe said.

Q: On Thursday (March 30) I went to the NCDMV office on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. It was closed because of the campus shooting at Forsyth Tech, across the street. I went to the office on Patterson Avenue and it was closed as well. My question is why was the Patterson Avenue office closed when it is on the other side of town from where the shooting took place?

J.P.

Answer: John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, explained what happened Thursday with the offices.

“Due to the uncertainty of whether there was an actual live active shooter at Forsyth Tech and the fact that ... police indicated the suspects were still at large immediately following the alleged incident; in an abundance of caution, it was decided by local DMV management to close the other two driver license offices in Forsyth County for the safety and security of both customers and employees.

“All three offices reopened after local authorities and the DMV License & Theft Bureau indicated it was safe to do so.”

Follow upM.G. had a suggestion on how to get hot cross buns out of the bag without messing up the icing:

“Close the bag except for a little hole in the middle and blow in the bag. It will pull away from the buns. I do this with everything, and it seems to work.”