Ask SAM: Early morning noise wakes up neighbors

Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general of WXII said, “WXII is the NBC affiliate for the entire Piedmont Triad. While based in Winston-Salem, our coverage area extends from Wilkesboro to Burlington and south to Troy and north into Virginia. That’s why we show news from across the region. As an example on the first day of early voting, Meredith Stutz was live all morning and then in the afternoon shows, had the story of long lines for early voting in Winston- Salem. Another reporter, Justin Shrairr covered the Greensboro angle of early voting live in the afternoon shows. We also had live coverage of early voting in King. While I understand viewers align coverage with the city the station is physically located, it would be a disservice to the entire community and certainly not the full story to stay inside Winston-Salem boundary lines.”