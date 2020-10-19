Ask SAM: Early morning noise wakes up neighbors

Q: The Food Lion at 1415 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, restocks the store sometime between the hours of 3:30 and 5 a.m. weekly. It is very loud and wakes our family up in the middle of the night. It sounds like loud banging, presumably from the trucks. Is there anything we can do? Isn't there a noise ordinance that would not allow this during that time period?
K.H.
Answer: SAM reached out to Food Lion, which did not immediately respond.
Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, “The city has incorporated the County’s noise ordinance, which prohibits sounds that 'disturb or frighten individuals and is detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of any individual….' (County Code Sec. 15-1) If your reader will contact the Police Department, officers will respond and attempt to help the citizen resolve the issue with the business.”
Q: While watching the news on WXII I noticed that there were few reports on any Winston Salem events, including traffic reports, views of downtown, etc. Instead there were several reports of Greensboro traffic and polling sites, scenes of downtown Graham, Yadkinville and Mount Airy. Can anyone explain why a Winston-Salem based station highlights everywhere but Winston-Salem?
Support Local Journalism
K.B.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general of WXII said, “WXII is the NBC affiliate for the entire Piedmont Triad. While based in Winston-Salem, our coverage area extends from Wilkesboro to Burlington and south to Troy and north into Virginia. That’s why we show news from across the region. As an example on the first day of early voting, Meredith Stutz was live all morning and then in the afternoon shows, had the story of long lines for early voting in Winston- Salem. Another reporter, Justin Shrairr covered the Greensboro angle of early voting live in the afternoon shows. We also had live coverage of early voting in King. While I understand viewers align coverage with the city the station is physically located, it would be a disservice to the entire community and certainly not the full story to stay inside Winston-Salem boundary lines.”
Q: I've seen recent reports that say the likelihood of getting COVID-19 virus from surfaces is low. Given that information, will the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education reconsider its plans to close the schools on Wednesdays for deep cleaning?
C.N.
Answer: Researchers have found that the coronavirus can stay alive on surfaces for up to three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces and up to one day on cardboard, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Another study from China found that the virus can travel on the soles of shoes. Though the likelihood of getting COVID-19 from surfaces appears to be low, the schools will still be taking precautions and doing deep cleaning.
Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said, “Current NCDHHS guidelines still guide our cleaning protocols as it relates to schools, school facilities, high touch surfaces, etc. There are currently no plans to change the school calendar or the cleaning protocols at this time. We will continue working to make sure our schools are safe and clean.”
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.